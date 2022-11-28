Cyber Monday drone deals 2022: the Black Friday-beating price cuts take flight

The Cyber Monday drone deals have now taken off – and some of the price cuts even manage to trump the discounts we've seen over the recent sales weekend.

For aerial photography fans, the headline of this year's Cyber Monday deals is that the DJI Mini 2's Fly More bundle has just dropped to its lowest-ever price thanks to a 15% off discount (opens in new tab). That model remains our top pick for the title of best beginner drone, so it'll be a popular deal that won't be around for long.

If you're looking for a more powerful drone, though, then some of Black Friday's excellent deals on Autel's range are still live, too. These include a 30% off discount on the Autel Evo Nano+ Standard that takes it down to $659 (was $949) at Adorama (opens in new tab), while the larger Autel Evo Lite+ is now down to $1,079 (was $1,549) also at Adorama (opens in new tab).

With Skydio's Cyber Monday sales also taking the baton from its Black Friday discounts for one more day, there are lots of great-value flying cameras on offer today. We've gathered them all together in this regularly-updated guide to help you find the best drone deal for you.

Best Cyber Monday drone deals

(opens in new tab) DJI Mini 2 Pro Fly More Combo: was $599 now $509 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Here's a Cyber Monday drone deal that's been worth waiting for – a 15% price cut on the DJI Mini 2 Fly More Combo bundle, which takes it down to its lowest-ever price. The Mini 2 is still our top drone for beginners and this bundle is well worth getting, as it includes useful accessories like spare batteries that'd cost a lot more if bought separately.

(opens in new tab) DJI FPV: was $1,299 now $899 B&H Photo Video (opens in new tab)

DJI's original first-person view drone has dropped to its lowest-ever price in this deal, which matches DJI's previous Black Friday offer. The FPV serves up an amazingly immersive flying experience, while letting you shoot dramatic 4K/60p video that makes the viewer feel like they're in flight. This bundle includes everything you need to get started, including Goggles and a controller.

(opens in new tab) Skydio 2+ Starter Kit: was $1,099 now $899 at Skydio (opens in new tab)

Widely regarded as one of the best drones around for subject-tracking and obstacle avoidance, the Skydio 2+ is now available with a $200 discount on all its bundles. The cheapest (and best value) is this starter kit, but you can get the same price cut on pricier bundles that include extras like spare batteries and ND filters.

(opens in new tab) Autel Evo Nano+ Premium Bundle: was $1,099 now $709 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $390 - A new low price for Autel's mini drone takes it into serious bargain territory. A brilliant drone for beginners, it packs a large 1/1.28-inch sensor, 4K video skills and obstacle avoidance sensors into a compelling, sub-250g package. This Premium bundle also includes two spare batteries, a multi-charger and a carry case among other handy accessories.

(opens in new tab) Autel Evo Nano+ Standard Package: was $949 now $659 at Adorama (opens in new tab)

Save $290 - One of the world's best beginner drones (opens in new tab), the Evo Nano+ has never been cheaper than in this 30% off deal. Despite weighing under 250g, it squeezes in a larger sensor than the DJI Mini 2 and also includes obstacle avoidance sensors. Whether you want to shoot 4K/30p video or 48MP stills, it's a great choice – particularly at this price.

(opens in new tab) Autel Evo Lite+ Premium Package: was $1,849 now $1,199 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $650 - We awarded the Evo Lite+ a rare five-star award in our review, which makes this 35% off deal a rare opportunity to get one of the best drones around for an absolute bargain price tag. It's a superb all-rounder, thanks to its impressive 1-inch 20MP sensor to its 40-minute battery life and useful adjustable aperture. If you're not a DJI fan, this will likely be Black Friday's best drone deal.

(opens in new tab) Autel Evo Lite+ Standard Package: was $1,549 now $1,079 at Adorama (opens in new tab)

Save $470 - The Evo Lite+ is one of the world's best drones, with its performance garnering it a rare five-star award in our review. And this is the lowest-ever price for cheapest its Standard Package, which includes a remote controller and all the accessories you need. So if you need a drone with a 1-inch 20MP sensor, 40-minute battery life and DJI-matching performance, we'd suggest snapping up this superb deal.

More Cyber Monday drone deals