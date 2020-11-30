Cyber Monday deals: Get this Microsoft wireless mouse half-price!

If you've been working from home these past few months with a laptop, then you'll know how limited – and uncomfortable – the touchpad is. A mouse will change all that.

This stylish wireless mouse from Microsoft is perfect for any laptop user and available at half-price from Amazon in this Cyber Monday deal, for just £15.00. You really can't go wrong.

One of the best home office peripherals you can buy – and also one of the best-value purchases – is the humble mouse. This one looks great and boasts a battery life of up to a year. Plus, it's light and highly portable, so you can easily take it with you when we're all out about and again.

HALF PRICE DEAL Microsoft Modern Bluetooth Mouse - Black £29.99 £15.00 at Amazon

Save 50% on this stylish designer mouse from Microsoft. Gorgeous looks aside, there's a lot to admire about this premium wireless mouse: it's light and highly portable, works with any compatible Bluetooth device, can be used on practically surface, and battery life is an amazing 12 months. It's the perfect laptop companion.

Cyber Monday laptop deals

