Troop of Toshiba Windows 8 PCs now available for pre-order

Microsoft's latest OS, Windows 8, is due to arrive a week from this Friday (Oct. 26), and with it will come a slew of new PCs from a whole host of sources.

Toshiba will be one of the companies releasing Windows 8 PCs, and the company has a range of new laptops and desktops planned to drop next week as well.

In added anticipation of Windows 8's release, Toshiba opened US pre-orders Wednesday for all its upcoming Qosmio laptops, Satellite laptops and Ultrabooks, as well its All-in-Ones.

Toshiba is offering two new Satellite S800 Series laptops, which come with either a 15.6- or 17.3-inch diagonal HD TruBrite screens.

Satellite S800

Built into both models will be speakers with SRS Premium Sound HD, and Toshiba's USB Sleep & Charge technology.

The Satellite S800s will feature up to 1TB of storage and the ability to include the optional AMD Radeon HD 7570M and 8GB of RAM.

There's also the S955 laptop, which will be less than an inch thin, and includes a 15.6-inch diagonal HD TruBrite display.

The S800 starts at $699.99 for the 15.6-inch and $749.99 for the 17.3-inch, while the S955 base model gets rolling at $649.99.

Qosmio X875

Designed for gamers and media creators, the new Qosmio X875 is a massive beast of a device.

Rocking a third-generation Intel Core i7, this laptop will make sure the 17.3-inch HD+ TrueBrite display gets the most out of the onboard NVIDIA GeForce GTX 670M graphics card.

Beastly

Built-in Harman/Kardon Quad speakers will also make the 3D-ready screen, which includes Nvidia 3D Vision 2 Kit with Lightboost, a truly impressive way to watch media and game.

Toshiba touts the Qosmio X875 is the first laptop with a 1TB hybrid drive, and a Blu-ray Disc Rewritable player.

The Qosmio X875 laptop starts at $1,479.99.

Satellite P

Three new models are coming to the Satellite P800 Series, including the 14-inch P845 with an HD touchscreen display featuring edge-to-edge glass.

That version, along with 15.6-and 17.3-inch models with HD TrueBrite screens, will make use of USB Sleep & Charge and Toshiba Sleep & Music technologies.

All three include ultra-responsive third-generation Intel Core processors, and the options to include 8GB of DDR3 memory and 750GB of storage.

Each of the Satellite P800 Series laptops will also include Nvidia GeForce GT 630M graphics, 2GB of video memory, and Intel Wireless Display, which allows users to share what's on the laptop screen with an HDTV.

Three versions available

The 14-inch Satellite P starts at $929.99, as does the 17.3-inch model, while the 15.6-inch version opens at $799.99.

Satellite L

Like the Satellite S Series, the Satellite L Series is introducing a new razor-thin laptop alongside two larger models.

The standard Satellite L800s come in 15.6 and 17.3-inch variants, both with HD TrueBrite displays.

Consumers have the choice of either a third-generation Intel Core i3 or Core i5 processors or AMD A-Series APU for all three models.

Each of the S800 models is available with up to 640GB of storage, HDMI and USB 3.0 ports, as well as 802.11n Wi-Fi support.

Toshiba's Satellite L950 is less than an inch thin, and will be available with a 15.6-inch diagonal display, and up to 750GB of storage and 6GB RAM.

The L800 Series starting price tag starts at $579.99 and $629.99 for the 15.6- and 17.3-inch models, respectively.

The base model of the L950 starts at $579.99.

Satellite C800

Versatile and cost-effective, Toshiba's C800 Series again come in two flavors - a 15.6- and a 17.3-inch model.

Either can come configured with a third-generation Intel Core i3 processor, AMD E-Series or A-Series APU.

Consumers can also upgrade to 750GB of storage and 8GB RAM, and some models even include Bluetooth support and HDMI and USB 3.0 ports.

The 15.6-inch retails for $379.99, while the 17.3-inch begins at $499.99.