Samsung yanks website listing for Windows 8-powered Ativ Book 6

If you happened to be browsing Samsung's website earlier today, you might have spotted a new Ativ Windows 8 notebook - but if you blinked, it was probably gone as quickly as it came.

Engadget reported Wednesday that Samsung briefly listed then subsequently pulled a product listing for a Windows 8 notebook known as the Ativ Book 6.

The unannounced laptop is described as a "high-spec" model featuring a 15.6-inch, 1080p HD touchscreen display powered by an Intel Core i7 processor starting at $1,199.99.

Samsung's product listing may be gone, but its ghost remains for those who do a Google search for the model number NP680Z5E-X01US - the last two digits being a pretty clear indicator the laptop is headed to U.S. stores in the near future.

Shades of Chronos

Coupled with AMD Radeon HD8770M graphics, 8GB RAM and a 1TB internal hard drive, the specs for this mysterious Ativ Book 6 nearly match those of Samsung's Series 7 Chronos.

Key differences include slightly different model numbers (NP780Z5E-S01UB for Chronos), but the new Ativ also has a "Mineral Ash Black" finish instead of the "Bare Metal" found on the earlier model.

The not-so-distant cousins also include a 720p HD webcam, Wi-Fi (with WiDi support), Bluetooth 4.0, JBL stereo speakers, USB 3.0, Gigabit Ethernet, HDMI and VGA ports, all while touting eight hours of battery life.

No word on when the Ativ Book 6 might wash ashore here in the States, but the very existence of a product page on Samsung's website would seem to indicate it may be sooner rather than later.