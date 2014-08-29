Alienware unveils Area-51, newly reimagined gaming PC

Alienware is no stranger to designs that are "out there", but this is perhaps the most functional and unique one yet.

Announced today during PAX Prime, the Alienware Area-51 is a reimagination of previous Alienware designs, and will serve as the company's latest flagship gaming PC.

The triangular Triad chassis is designed to provide a controlled thermal exit environment ideal for when the system is placed directly against a wall.

The panels are also built to be as easy as possible to remove, with the interior promising to provide simple removal and the addition of parts.

Speaking of guts ...

You'll be able to customize the Area-51, but it will ship with the latest Intel Haswell-E Core i7 6 and 8-core processors with up to 16 processing threads and support for up to 32 GB's of 2133 DDR4 memory. Each system also ships factory overclocked and liquid-cooled.

The latest Area-51 will also have a brand new update to Alienware Command Center with the introduction of version 4.0.

All the colors!

With 4.0, you'll be able to personalize nine lighting zones on the chassis with 20 colors that can generate up to 512 trillion lighting combinations using AlienFX. The Command Center will also let you monitor your hardware performance and configure profiles for individual games and apps.

There will also be more options when it comes to overclocking the system, adjust CPU clocks, voltages, memory timings and more with better precision than the previous software.

Pricing hasn't been announced yet, but you can expect US shipping to begin in October of this year and globally this holiday season.