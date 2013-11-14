TechRadar Tip Off: 52% off a Toshiba Canvio Connect Portable Hard Drive

A terabyte of storage at a fraction of the original price

Running out of space on your computer? Or maybe you just want a backup in case everything crashes and you're left with only memories of that European vacation.

Today's TechRadar Tip Off is pointing you towards the Toshiba Canvio Connect Portable Hard Drive, which is currently only $62.00 - a little over half off of the original price.

For the low price, you get a huge amount of storage - 1TB plus 10GB of cloud storage as an added bonus.

Plenty of room

Simple, quick, lots of space

The Toshiba Canvio Connect is nifty in a multitude of ways.

Not only can you easily store photos, music, movies and giant files straight from your PC, you can also do it via the internet from any mobile device - though a USB connection is still required, it's still a speedy process since the ports are 3.0 and 2.0 compatible.

The hard drive is also only 5.8 ounces making it super portable if you need it on the road.

You can get larger capacities with varying colors for a higher price, but if you just want 1TB for now, $62.00 is a great deal.

Offers are subject to change.