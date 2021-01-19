Cheap tablet deal at Amazon: the Fire HD 8 tablet is on sale for just $59.99

If you're looking for a cheap tablet deal, Amazon has you covered. For a limited time, you can pick up the best-selling Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet on sale for just $59.99 (was $89.99). That's a $30 discount and only $5 more than the all-time low Black Friday price.

Amazon Fire Tablet deal

All-new Fire HD 8 Tablet: $89.99 $59.99 at Amazon

You can get the 2020 Fire HD 8 tablet on sale for $59.99 at Amazon. That's a $30 discount, and the best price we've found for this 8-inch HD display tablet that provides 12-hours of battery life and works with Amazon Alexa for hands-free control.

The Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet features an 8-inch HD display, 2GB of storage, and is now 30% faster than its predecessor thanks to the new 2.0 GHz quad-core processor. The hand-held tablet allows you to watch all your favorite movies and TV shows from Netflix, Hulu, and more, or, you can cozy up with a new book from millions of eBooks options. You also won't have to worry about recharging your battery throughout the day because the Fire 8 offers up to 12 hours of battery life and works with Amazon Alexa for hands-free control.

As we mentioned above, this is the best deal we've found for the Fire HD 8 and a fantastic price for an HD tablet with 32GB of storage. We don't know how long Amazon will have the Fire tablet on sale, so you should take advantage now before it's too late.

