Cheap iPhone deal: get the iPhone 11 Pro for just $8 a month at Verizon

If you're looking for a cheap iPhone deal, then you're in luck. For a limited time, Verizon is offering the iPhone 11 Pro for just $8 a month on any Unlimited plan. This brings the price of the 11 Pro down to just $240 - that's a massive $759 discount and an incredible price for the powerful iPhone.



iPhone deal at Verizon

iPhone 11 Pro for $999 $240 at Verizon | Get the iPhone 11 Pro for just $8/mo with any Unlimited plan

Verizon is offering the iPhone 11 Pro for just $8 a month with any Unlimited plan. The iPhone 11 Pro comes with a 5.8-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display, includes a triple camera system, and is available in Silver and Midnight Green. Ends 3/31.

To receive this iPhone deal, you must select monthly payment plans with your 11 Pro Purchase and add any Verizon Unlimited plan. Your payments will be dropped from $33 a month to just $8 over 30 monthly payments. That brings the cost of the 11 Pro to just $240 - an incredible price for a fantastic smartphone.



This is not only an incredible price for an iPhone but one of the best deals we've seen for the 11 Pro that doesn't require a trade-in. This limited-time offer from Verizon ends on March 31, so you should take advantage now before it's too late.

