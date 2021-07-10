Buy an iPhone at Mint Mobile and you'll get 6 months of service for free

Mint Mobile is certainly no stranger to limited-time promotions having recently ran a bizarre 25-year one-off plan deal for Bobby Banilla day. But, the carrier is back again this week with an altogether more accessible option.

Specifically, new customers to Mint Mobile can now score themselves 6-months of service for free with an iPhone purchase at its website. Currently, the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini, and iPhone SE are all eligible, and you'll either get the 4GB plan for free, or $90 of credit towards any other data plan with a number port-in.

So, these latest Mint Mobile deals for iPhones are essentially giving you $90 free for switching over from another carrier. It's not a huge saving, especially when compared to the $300 you'll get with a switch and iPhone 12 purchase with this week's Verizon deals, but it's worth noting that Mint Mobile plans are way, way cheaper in the long run than those at the major carriers.

Mint Mobile itself ranks alongside the best prepaid plans in our buyer's guide, so we definitely recommend them (alongside other carriers) if you're looking to make that switch from an expensive big carrier plan to a much more manageable prepaid option.

New Mint Mobile deals now available

Mint Mobile: 6-months of free service with switch and iPhone purchase

Save $90 - New customers at Mint can score themselves six months of free service when they port their number over, buy an iPhone, and sign up to Mint's 4GB data plan. The iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini, and iPhone SE are all eligible here depending on your budget, and, you can also choose to upgrade your plan too and carry over the credit from the 4GB plan for a saving of $90 total.View Deal

If you're not too bothered about the above promotion, just below is a quick run-down of how much Mint Mobile's plans would normally cost you per month under the normal introductory pricing. Currently you can get your first three months for the same monthly rate as you'd normally pay for a whole year's worth of service, which is another great option for new customers.