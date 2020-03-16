Build your at home gym with deals on treadmills, bikes, weights and more

The coronavirus pandemic is affecting people all over the world, and as a result, gyms and workout studios are closing their doors among safety concerns. If you're worried about staying in shape, then building an at home gym can be a terrific solution.



Luckily for you, several top retailers like Amazon and Walmart are discounting a selection of workout equipment like treadmills, bikes, weights, yoga mats, and more.



Our top at home gym deals includes discounts on stationary bikes like the Echelon Connect Exercise Bike on sale for $499 and the Schwinn Upright Bike Series on sale for $349.99. Perfect for small spaces, Amazon has the OppsDecor Folding Treadmill on sale for $259.99 and a $209 price cut on the Schwinn 810 Treadmill. You can also find bargains on workout accessories like a set of dumbells on sale for just $14.28 and the Life Energy yoga mat on sale for $29.98.



Shop more at home exercise equipment below and keep in mind, these discounts are limited-time offers so you should take advantage now before it's too late.

The best at home gym deals:

Spri Dumbbells Deluxe Hand Weights: $28.41 $14.28 at Amazon

Save 50% on the Spri dumbbells at Amazon. The vinyl coated hand weights are available in 14 sizes and come in several different color choices.

View Deal

Life Energy EkoSmart Cork Yoga Mat: $49.99 $29.98 at Walmart

Get the Life Energy Yoga Mat on sale for $29.98 at Walmart. The 5mm yoga mat is made of thick Cork & TPE material for the perfect amount of cushion and comes with a convenient strap.

View Deal

Weider Ultimate Body Works Bench: $199 $149 at Walmart

Score a $50 price cut on the Weider Ultimate Body Works Bench. The versatile bench features an inclined platform with wheels that adjust to your desired position to suit your workout goals, body size and existing strength level.

View Deal

OppsDecor Folding Treadmill for Home: $279.99 $259.99 at Amazon

Perfect for compact spaces, save $20 on the OppsDecor Folding Treadmill when you apply a limited-time coupon. Easy to fold and store, the treadmill includes time, speed, distance, calorie, heart rate, body fat and features an iPad/mobile phone holder.

View Deal

Nautilus Upright Bike Series: $449 $314.99 at Amazon

Save $134 on the Nautilus Upright Bike Series today only at Amazon. The stationery bike features Bluetooth connectivity so users can set, track and monitor progress with popular app based tracking tools.

View Deal

Schwinn Upright Bike Series: $499 $349.99 at Amazon

Today only you can save $150 on the Schwinn Upright Bike Series at Amazon. The stationary bike features a backlit DualTrack LCD screen with 29 exercise programs so you can track your progress and an adjustable 3-speed fan to keep you cool.

View Deal

Bowflex Home Gym Series: $699 $489.99 at Amazon

Today only you can get the Bowflex Home Gym Series on sale for $489.99 at Amazon. The home gym features 60 plus exercises for a fully body workout and includes seven free trainer built workout regimens.

View Deal

Schwinn 810 Treadmill: $699.99 $489.99 at Amazon

Today only get the Schwinn 810 Treadmill on sale for $489.99 at Amazon. The affordable treadmill features 16 different programs and includes folding technology for easy storage.

View Deal

Echelon Connect Sport Indoor Cycling Exercise Bike: $599 $499 at Walmart

Take a cycling class at home with the Echelon indoor cycling bike that's on sale at Walmart for $499. The exercise bike comes with a compatible app that allows you to select from over 1,600 cycling classes of all fitness levels and music genres.

View Deal

You can also see our roundup of our top working from home essentials.



Need a movie with your meal? You can see our list of the best Netflix movies: 21 amazing films you should watch in March 2020 and the best Netflix documentaries.