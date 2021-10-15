Bose QuietComfort Earbuds hit their lowest ever price ahead of Black Friday

Bose makes some of the best noise-cancelling headphones and earbuds on the planet - and right now, Amazon has a huge sale on the brand's wares, including the excellent Bose QuietComfort Earbuds.

Usually $279, Amazon has slashed the price of the buds to just $199, which is the lowest price we've seen so far, and a saving of $80. (Not in the US? Scroll down for the best prices in your region.)

There are also some excellent deals on the Bose Sport true wireless earbuds and the Bose QC35 II over-ear headphones that are well worth considering.

Today's best Bose headphones deals

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds: $279 $199 at Amazon

Save $80 - Want excellent noise cancellation in a set of true wireless earbuds? We think Bose has the winning formula, as these buds can practically shut the world out and they make your music sound fantastic. Coming in a range of colors, this is the lowest price we've seen for the noise-cancelling earbuds.View Deal

Bose Sport true wireless earbuds: $179 $149 at Amazon

Save $30 - These true wireless earbuds deliver fantastic audio quality, along with a compact form factor and touch controls. Their IPX4 water resistance rating means they're ideal for working out with, and we like the sporty color options.View Deal

Bose QC35 II Noise Cancelling Headphones: $299.99 $249 at Amazon

Save $50 - Bose is no stranger to great comfort and impressive sound quality, and the Bose QC35 II is a prime example. These wireless headphones also boast two levels of active noise cancellation, a two-microphone system, and are on sale for $249 at Amazon.View Deal

With Black Friday 2021 just around the corner, you may be wondering whether now is a good time to buy a pair of Bose headphones.

If you have your eye on the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds (our pick for the best noise-cancelling earbuds of 2021), we'd recommend snapping them up at this all-time-low price - as they're relatively new, we don't think they'll get much cheaper over Black Friday.

However, the Sport true wireless earbuds and the QuietComfort 35 II over-ear headphones could see some bigger discounts on November 26; the QC35 II in particular are fairly old now, and we've seen prices drop as low as $199 in the past.

In any case, be sure to bookmark our guide to Bose Black Friday deals, where we'll be bringing you the biggest discounts in the run up to the big day.