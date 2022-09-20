Blaupunkt offers huge discounts on its newly launched 4K Google TVs

Audio player loading…

German-rooted audio-visual brand Blaupunkt has launched 75-inch 4K smart TV with premium features at Rs 84,999. The TV has all the bells and whistles you would expect from a premium 4K TV, and the sale will go live as part of the Big Billion Days sale on Flipkart from September 23. Blaupunkt said it plans to sell more than 50,000 units during the Flipkart sale, and offered price drops on the various QLED Google TV it has launched recently.

The company said buyers will get up to 80% off on TVs and appliances during the sale through multiple offers. Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card offers 8% off with 5% cash back on the instant card and easy EMI with Flipkart Pay Later. Customers can avail 10% discount on Axis Bank and ICICI Bank cards, and get 10% assured saving on PayTm Transactions.

Discounts on Blaupunkt on Google TV

The newly launched Blaupunkt 75-inch bezel-less premium television features 4k resolution, a digital noise filter, and Google assistance. It comes with 60W speaker output and is based on Android 10 platform. Its other features include Dolby Vision, Dolby Digital Plus, Dolby Atmos and DTS TruSurround sound technology, and it comes with a brightness of 550 nits, 2GB RAM and 32GB ROM.

Blaupunkt has also announced significant discounts on the recently unveiled 50-inch QLED Google smart TV models. The 50-inch QLED smart TV will cost Rs 34,999, the 55-inch model Rs 40,999, and the 65-inch model Rs 60,999 during the Flipkart sale period (opens in new tab). The 50-inch and 55-inch models have a brightness of 550 Nits, while the 65-inch model has a brightness of 600 Nits. The Blaupunkt's TVs were originally priced at: 50-inch for Rs 36,999, 55-inch for Rs 44,999, and 65-inch for Rs 62,999.

(Image credit: Blaupunkt)

Avneet Singh Marwah, CEO, Super Plastronics India. India Brand Licensee of Blaupunkt TV said, "We are extremely excited with the launch of 75-inch TTV which will give the consumers a cinematic experience at affordable pricing."

He added: "During this Big Billion Days sale, we are expecting a rise of 45% in sales pan-India. As we witnessed in the Independence Day sale - a strong consumer demand - we are confident that we will see even more growth this time."