More QLED Google TVs in Indian market - Now Blaupunkt launches 3 models

It's raining QLED TVs in the budget segment in India.

Just last week, we had the French brand Thomson announced the launch of 3 models of QLED Google TVs from its stable in India. And today, the German brand Blaupunkt said that it is unveiling its 3 models of QLED Google TV. Both Thomson and Blaupunkt's new models are in the same 50-inch, 55-inch, and the 65-inch categories. it cannot be a coincidence that the contract manufacturer SPPL (Super Plastronics Pvt Ltd) is the exclusive brand licensee for both Thomson and Blaupunkt in India.

Like in the case of Thomson, Blaupunkt's new series of QLED Google TVs would be available during the upcoming Flipkart Big Billion Days (BBD) festive sale. The dates for the shopping extravaganza are yet to be announced.

Blaupunkt QLED Google TVs: Features, price and offers

It is not known whether the Thomson and Blaupunkt's 3 models carry similar features. But the German brands' 3 TVs have been priced higher than Thomson's. The Blaupunkt's TVs will be available in 50-inch for Rs 36,999, 55-inch for Rs 44,999, and 65-inch for Rs 62,999. These are Flipkart festival offer prices (opens in new tab). The TVs also enjoy 5% cashback offer if bought on Flipkart Axis Bank Card. There are also some bitcoin and Byjus online tuitions thrown in as special freebies along with the purchase. The TVs would cost more once the offer period ends.

For the record, the three Thomson models cost: Rs 33,999 for 50-inch, Rs 40,999 for 55-inch & Rs 59,999 for 65-inch.

In terms of features, Blaupunkt's new QLED Google TVs come with 60W speakers with Dolby Atmos support, Far Field Voice Control with Google Assistant, and provides 360-degree surround sound for a theatre-like experience at home.

The TVs have QLED 4K display with 1.1 billion colours, HDR 10+, a 60-watt Dolby stereo box speaker with four installed speakers, and DTS TruSurround sound technology with Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, and Dolby Digital Plus.

All the models come with bezel-less and Airslim design, Bluetooth 5.0 and Dual Band Wifi. They have 2GB RAM, 16GB ROM, digital noise filter, QLED Panel, dedicated shortcut remote keys of Netflix, Prime, Youtube, Google Play.

"We are India's first manufacturing brand to launch QLED with Google TV, even before the Chinese smartphone brands. We are expecting a GMV growth of 100% in Blaupunkt TVs this year and the major contribution will be QLED TV, " Avneet Singh Marwah, CEO of SPPL, was quoted as saying by the news agency IANS.

Blaupunkt is launching QLED at the same price point of 4K TVs to capture maximum market share, he added.

QLED stands for quantum dot light-emitting diode. And it enhances everything you see on your screen, like the colours, contrast and the brightness of images.