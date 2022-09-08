Thomson offers QLED Google TV at the price of 4K TVs - Launches 3 new models

Audio player loading…

As the festival season approaches, big-ticket launches of electronics products are also happening. Today, popular electronics brand Thomson announced its biggest launch of the year - QLED series with Google TV.

Thomson has come up with 3 new models of 50-inch, 55-inch & 65-inch, and these QLED TVs are available at the price of 4k TV range. What more, SPPL, the exclusive brand licensee of Thomson in India, is the first Indian manufacturer to produce Google-licensed QLED TVs in the country.

The French brand Thomson is in the 4th year of its India operations. The brand re- entered the Indian market in 2018 with its line-up of Smart TVs.

Thomson QLED series TVs: Features, Price and Availability

(Image credit: Thomson)

The new QLED smart TVs run on Google TV OS, and come with Dolby Vision with HDR 10+, Dolby Atmos, Dolby Digital Plus, DTS Trusurround, bezel-less design, 40W Dolby audio stereo box speaker, 2GB RAM, 16GB ROM, Dual Band (2.4 + 5) GHz Wi-Fi and are completely frameless. The all-new Thomson QLED series TVs are available in black colour. They come with popular OTT apps like Netflix, Prime Video, Hotstar, Zee5, Apple TV, Voot and more.

The TVs have support for multiple adult and child user profiles, and provides a strong focus on personalized content. It allows for manual and voice controls for smart home devices. It has personalized home screen for each user. Further, movies and TV series can be saved to profiles from phone.It has smart home controls for lights and cameras.

Avneet Singh Marwah, CEO SPPL, Exclusive Brand Licensee of Thomson in India said, "These TVs are packed with top notch features and hardware yet again giving the Indian consumer the opportunity to put their hands on the best of technology & design at an extremely pocket friendly price. We have more product lineups for the rest of 2022."

(Image credit: Thomson)

The prices start from Rs 33,999 for 50-inch, Rs 40,999 for 55-inch & Rs 59,999 for 65-inch and the TVs will be available on Flipkart (opens in new tab) during its annual festive extravaganza, The Big Billion Days as a ‘Big Billion Days Special’ offering.

The TVs also enjoy 10% instant discount on Federal Bank credit and debit cards, IDFC First Bank credit card, (up to Rs 2,000). There is also a 5% cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Card. There is a year warranty on product and 6 months warranty on accessories.