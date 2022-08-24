Thomson launches new range of top-load washing machines - Spl offer for two days

Consumer electronics brand Thomson has announced the launch of its new range of semi automatic top-load washing machines. The four new models, 6.5 Kg, 8kg, 9kg & 10 kg are all manufactured in India, and boast the best of European design and technology.

The washing machines are being launched during the Flipkart Electronics Days Sale and hence will be at a discounted price on August 26 and 27, 2022.

The washing machines come with features like twin water inlet, 10 water levels selector, automatic imbalance correction, automatic power supply cut off, tub clean, air dry, water recycle, 24 hrs preset (delay start), the new machines comes with rust free plastic body, powerful motors transparent lids, buzzer and much more.

Thomson washing machines: Price and features

(Image credit: Thomson)

The French brand Thomson is in the 4th year of its India Operations. The brand re- entered the Indian market in 2018 with its line-up of Smart TVs. Earlier this year, Thomso launched a new category of washers, air conditioners and now with this new range of washing machines it hopes to strengthen its portfolio of ‘Thomson Homes’.

The new rage of washing machines, the company said, are priced keeping in mind how price conscious Indian consumers are. Thomson semi automatic SA96500N 6.5kg is available at Rs 7490, SA98000G 8kg at Rs 8999, SA99000G 9 kg at Rs 10,499 & SA91000G 10kg at Rs 12,499 respectively.

Thomson Washing Machines special prices on Flipkart on Aug 26 and 27. (Image credit: Thomson)

Among the special features, the double-tube washing machine can control the water inlet conveniently, so that the using flexibility can be improved. Its powerful motor, at the center of the tub, provides a strong water shower for effective cleaning. The air dry cycle is designed to remove most of the moisture remaining in clothes to give the same drying effect as a front loader washing machine. The transfer lids aid in avoiding corrosion by water spills. The collar scrubber feature will do what it suggests --- cleans your cuffs and collars. The pulsator-type washing machines generate a relatively low amount of noise and vibration.

Avneet Singh Marwah, CEO, Super Plastronics, the exclusive brand licensee of Thomson in India, said "we are always very enthused to offer new products with the best of technology to our customers and Thomson has a huge lineup for the upcoming festive season."