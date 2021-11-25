Black Friday gaming deal: save big on these excellent EPOS headsets

Looking for an excellent Black Friday gaming headset deal? Then you're in luck, as we're seeing big discounts on a range of EPOS headsets at several retailers right now.
These excellent Black Friday deals see EPOS gaming headsets getting some chunky discounts, ranging from the brand's more affordable headsets right up to its premium offerings - with many of the headsets having multiplatform compatibility, working across console and PC.
In the US, the wonderful GSP 370 Wireless Gaming Headset has been discounted from $199.99 to $129.99 at Best Buy. Meanwhile, in the UK, the GSP 601 Gaming Headset has been reduced from £199 to £99 at Box. (Not in UK or US? Scroll down for deals in your region.)
Today's best Black Friday EPOS gaming headset deals
US
EPOS H3 Gaming Headset:
$99.99 $87 at Amazon
Save nearly $12 on the EPOS H3 Gaming headset, which proudly sits on our list of the best Xbox Series X headsets. But this comfortable and sleek all-rounder headset doesn't just work on XSX, it's also compatible with PS5, Switch, PS4 and Xbox One.
EPOS GSP 370 Wireless Gaming Headset:
$199.99 $129.99 at Best Buy
The EPOS GSP 370 is another great headset from EPOS, offering top-notch sound, fantastic battery life and long-lasting comfort. And, with this whopping $70 discount from Best Buy, it's even better.
EPOS GSP 670:
$319.99 $199.99 at Best Buy
This huge deal from Best Buy sees you saving $120 on the EPOS GSP 670 headset, which offers high-grade sound throughout, superb mic/voice quality, and has a durable build. This is a fantastic discount on an awesome headset.
UK
EPOS | Sennheiser GSP 601 Gaming Headset:
£199 £99 at Box
Save a whopping £100 on this EPOS Sennheiser GSP 601 gaming headset right now at Box. That means you can pick up this premium wired headset with detailed sound for under £100.
EPOS H3 Gaming Headset:
£109 £89 at Box
Save £20 on the EPOS H3 Gaming headset, which proudly sits on our list of the best Xbox Series X headsets. But this comfortable and sleek all-rounder headset doesn't just work on XSX, it's also compatible with PS5, Switch, PS4 and Xbox One.
EPOS | Sennheiser GAME ZERO Closed Acoustic Gaming Headset:
£159 £129 at Box
Save £30 on this GAME ZERO closed acoustic gaming headset from EPOS at Box right now, making it £129. This wired headset has a pro-noise canceling microphone and excellent sound, making it perfect as a multiplatform pair of cans.
EPOS | Sennheiser GSP 302 Gaming Headset:
£90.53 £63 at Box
Box has slashed £21 off this EPOS GSP 302 headset, so you can pick it up for £69 right now. This headset is one of EPOS' more affordable products, but still offers superior comfort and a premium feel.
EPOS GTW 270 Hybrid True Wireless Gaming In-Ear Headphones:
£179 £118 at Box
Box has slashed a staggering £61 off these true wireless gaming in-ear headphones, making them £118. These earphones are perfect for those who want a less cumbersome gaming audio experience.
EPOS | Sennheiser Game One Open Acoustic Gaming Headset:
£189.99 £118 at Amazon
Amazon has knocked just over £70 off this EPOS wired gaming headset, so you can pick it up for £118. This headset works on all consoles and PC, so it's perfect for those who are looking for an all-rounder headset.
EPOS gaming headsets are some of the best around (especially its collaborations with Sennheiser), offering premium quality and top-notch sound. What's more, we find that many of these headsets can easily double up as headphones and their sleek look makes them excellent for work meetings and office use.
Usually, EPOS headsets are quite pricy, so these Black Friday deals are a welcome sight - especially as the discounts are quite substantial.
However, it's worth noting that, if any of the headset deals above tickle your fancy, you should check that it's compatible with the platforms you want to use it with.
More EPOS gaming headset deals
No matter where you live, you'll find all the lowest prices for EPOS gaming headsets from around the web right here, with offers available in your region.
