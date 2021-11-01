Black Friday device deals are live at Amazon: Echo, smart TVs, Kindle, tablets and more

Black Friday device deals are live at Amazon, and yes, you heard that right! While we're still weeks away from the official Black Friday sale, Amazon just dropped early Black Friday deals on its best-selling devices, including the Echo Dot, Fire TVs, the Kindle e-reader, Fire tablets, and so much more.



Amazon's early Black Friday deals event is a fantastic opportunity to get a head start on your holiday shopping and score a killer bargain before the madness of the Black Friday sales officially begins.

Some of today's best device deals include the best-selling 3rd generation Echo Dot marked down to just $24.99 (was $39.99), the Kindle e-reader on sale for a record-low price of $49.99 (was $89.99), and a massive 50% discount on the Fire HD 8 tablet.



Amazon's early Black Friday sale also includes cheap TV deals like the all-new Insignia QLED Fire TV on sale for $429.99 (was $649.99) and 2021 65-inch 4K Fire TV from Toshiba marked down to $509.99 (was $719.99).

Black Friday Amazon device deals

Image Echo Dot (3rd Gen) Smart Speaker: $39.99 $24.99 at Amazon

Amazon's early Black Friday deals include the best-selling 3rd generation Echo Dot on sale for just $24.99. That's an incredible deal for a feature-packed smart speaker and just $6 more than last year's Black Friday price.

Image Amazon Echo Dot (4th gen): $49.99 $34.99 at Amazon

If you're looking for Amazon's latest and greatest smart speaker, you can get the 4th generation Echo Dot on sale for just $34.99. The spherical smart speaker works with Amazon Alexa so you can play music, ask questions, check the weather, and more completely hands-free. Today's early Black Friday deal is just $6 more than the all-time low and the best price you can find right now.

Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote: $49.99 $29.99 at Amazon

Stream your favorite content in 4K resolution with HDR too, with the 4K Fire TV Stick that's on sale for just $29.99 when you apply the promo code STREAM21 at checkout. That's the best deal we've seen this year and only $5 more than last year's Black Friday price.

Fire TV Cube Fire TV Cube: $119.99 $94.99 at Amazon

If you're looking for more power in your streaming device, Amazon also has the Fire TV Cube on sale for $94.99. That's only $15 more than the record-low Black Friday price and the best deal you can find right now for the hands-free 4K streaming player that's Alexa compatible.

Image Amazon Kindle: $89.99 $49.99 at Amazon

For a limited time, you can grab the best-selling Amazon Kindle on sale for just $59.99. That's a $40 discount and the lowest price we've seen for the hand-held e-reader. Amazon's Kindle packs 8GB of storage and features a 167 ppi glare-free display so you can read comfortably indoors and outdoors.

Image Kindle Paperwhite: $129.99 $89.99 at Amazon

Grab the Kindle Paperwhite on sale for $89.99 at Amazon's early Black Friday deals event. That's a massive $40 discount and only $20 more than the all-time low price. The waterproof e-reader features a six-inch glare-free display and provides a single battery charge that lasts for weeks.

Image Amazon Fire HD 8 Tablet (2020): $89.99 $44.99 at Amazon

One of our favorite early Black Friday deals, Amazon just dropped the Fire HD 8 to $44.99 - the lowest price we've ever seen. With an 8-inch fully HD display, 2GB of RAM, and 32GB of fully expandable storage, the Fire HD 8 is a nice little inexpensive tablet that really nails the basics.

All-new Fire HD 10 Kids tablet All-new Fire HD 10 Kids tablet: $199.99 $119.99 at Amazon

You can get the all-new Fire HD 10 Kids tablet on sale for a record-low price of $119.99 at Amazon. This is $10 less than the previous all-time low price and we don't expect you'll see a better deal at Amazon's official Black Friday sale.

Image Toshiba 50-inch 4K UHD Smart Fire TV (2021): $469.99 $369.99 at Amazon

Amazon's early Black Friday sale includes fantastic TV deals like this 2021 Toshiba 4K TV on sale for just $369.99. That's an incredible deal for a feature-rich mid-size TV and the lowest price we've ever seen. The 50-inch smart TV comes with the Fire OS, Dolby Vision HDR, and DTS Virtual X.

Image Insignia 55-inch F50 Series Smart 4K QLED Fire TV (2021): $649.99 $429.99 at Amazon

If you're looking for a cheap QLED display in today's early Black Friday TV deals, Amazon has this 55-inch set from Insignia on sale for just $429.99. Not only will you get a 4K image with Quantum Dot technology, but the Insignia set also includes smart capabilities with Amazon Alexa built-in for hands-free control. This is the best deal you can find right now and an incredible price for a QLED TV.

Image All-New Toshiba 65-inch 4K UHD Smart Fire TV: $719.99 $509.99 at Amazon

If you're looking for a bigger display, Amazon's early Black Friday sale has the all-new Toshiba 65-inch 4K TV on sale for $509.99 - only $10 more than the record-low price. A great value, you're getting 4K Ultra HD resolution, DTS Studio Sound, and the Fire TV experience for seamless streaming.

