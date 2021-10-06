Black Friday-beating Dell XPS 13 deal now live - just $685 with a coupon

Looking for a real bargain on a Dell XPS 13? Simply use the code 50OFF699 at checkout to score a 2021 model for just $685.99 (was $1,049.99) at the Dell store today.

Yep, that's easily one of the lowest prices we've seen all year and an absolutely fantastic price to pay for a touchscreen model with an 11th gen Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD. While not super high-end, these are specs that are going to be more than adequate for the vast majority of users and definitely enough for most casual and work applications.

It's important to note that this is the baseline '(9305)' model, which essentially means it's featuring a slightly thicker bottom screen bezel than the latest Dell XPS 13 (9310) model. It does, however, still feature an absolutely fantastic 400 Nits display, quality build materials, and it's much, much cheaper (like, $300+ in this case).

Put all these points together and you've got yourself a very tempting Dell XPS 13 deal indeed. In fact, if we cast our mind back to last year's Black Friday laptop deals we only found one Dell XPS on sale for cheaper - a Core i3 model for $649. Today's offer is a much better option thanks to its beefier Core i5 processor. Will we see better options this Black Friday? It's hard to say, but either way this is one of the best Dell XPS 13 deals we've seen all year.

