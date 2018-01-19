Best smartphones with 6GB RAM or more in India

India, being the second largest smartphone market in the world, has a lot of smartphone options at its disposal. Smartphone manufacturers have been trying to capitalize on the growing demand from India by constantly improving the hardware and software of their devices.

There are options that feature 4K resolution displays, octa-core chipsets, up to 8GB of RAM and storage that's expandable to a whopping 256GB.

Having abundant RAM available for use on your smartphone assists greatly when it comes to multitasking. Even having the latest operating system won't do you much good, if you're hardware can't back up your software.

Companies like OnePlus allocate a dedicated amount of RAM to core apps like the camera, which lets users launch the camera app almost instantaneously. If you are looking for smartphones with at least 6GB of RAM on offer, we have compiled a list just for you.

Samsung Galaxy Note 8

The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is Samsung’s premium offering of 2017 and comes with a 6GB RAM and 64GB internal storage option. The device runs on Android 7.1.1 Nougat and is expected to get Android 8.0 Oreo update very soon.

Samsung has launched the device with an octa core Exynos 8895 chipset in India, although in the US, the smartphone comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC.

It comes with a 6.3-inch Super AMOLED display at a resolution of 2960 x 1440 pixels and an aspect ratio of 18.5:9 making it one of the bigger screens available in the market right now. The display is protected by the Corning Gorilla Glass 5.

In terms of optics, the Galaxy Note 8 features a 12MP + 12MP dual camera setup at the back. It comes with OIS, PDAF, 2x optical zoom and an LED flash. On the front, the device comes with an 8MP secondary camera with f/1.7 aperture.

It is powered by a 3,300mAh battery and comes with Fast Charge and a Qi Wireless charging support.

OnePlus 5T

The OnePlus 5T is the ‘T’ variant of the OnePlus 5 and comes with a revamped design, replacing the 16:9 display with an 18:9 display, bringing smaller bezels and a rear mounted fingerprint sensor. It comes with 6GB/8GB RAM in India, starting at Rs 32,999.

It runs on Android 8.0 Oreo with OxygenOS 5.0.1 skinned on top. The OnePlus 5T features a 6.01-inch full HD+ Optic AMOLED display with a resolution of 2160x1080 pixels, an aspect ratio of 18:9 and a pixel density of 401 PPI. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chipset and comes with 6GB/8GB RAM and 64GB/128GB of internal storage.

Coming to the camera department, the OnePlus 5T features a 16MP + 20MP dual camera setup at the back with PDAF and dual LED flash. On the front, the device sports a 16MP secondary camera with f/2.0 aperture. It is powered by a 3,300mAh battery and comes with the company’s Dash Charge support.

Xiaomi Mi Mix 2

The Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 is the bezel-less flagship device from Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi. It succeeds the Xiaomi Mi Mix, and comes with a 6GB RAM. While Xiaomi did not launch the Mi Mix in India, the device’s successor made its way here.

The Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 runs on Android 7.1 Nougat with MIUI 9 skinned on top. It features a 5.99-inch full HD+ IPS LCD display with a resolution of 2160x1080 pixels and an aspect ratio of 18:9. The display is protected by the Corning Gorilla Glass 5.

In terms of performance, the Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chipset clubbed with Adreno 540 GPU, 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It is powered by a 3,300mAh battery and comes with Quick Charge 3.0. The device comes with a 12MP primary camera and a 5MP secondary camera.

Oppo F5

The Oppo F5 was launched in India back in November last year. Like most of Oppo’s devices, the Oppo F5 comes with a camera-centric approach, featuring a 16MP primary camera and a 20MP front camera. Apart from this, the company has also packed the device with decent specifications.

The Oppo F5 runs on Android 7.1 Nougat with ColorOS 3.2 skinned on top. It features a 6-inch full HD+ IPS LCD display with a resolution of 2160 x 1080 pixels and an aspect ratio of 18:9. The display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5.

In terms of performance, the Oppo F5 is powered by a Mediatek Helio P23 chipset clubbed with Mali-G71 MP2 GPU, 6GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage and is powered by a 3,200mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro

The Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro was launched almost a year ago and it was the first device from Samsung to come with 6GB RAM. The device received a price cut of Rs 5,000 in October last year, bringing down the price to Rs 29,999.

The Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro runs on Android 7.1.1 Nougat and features a 6-inch full HD Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels and an aspect ratio of 16:9. The device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 653 chipset clubbed with Adreno 510 GPU, 6GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage.

In the camera department, the Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro features a 16MP primary camera with f/1.9 aperture, PDAF and an LED flash. On the front, the device sports a 16MP secondary camera with f/1.9 aperture. It is powered by a 4,000mAh battery and comes with Fast Charge support.

Honor 8 Pro

Huawei’s sub-brand Honor had launched its flagship Honor 8 Pro in India last year. The device comes with 6GB RAM, 4,000mAh battery and a 2K display. It runs on Android 7.0 Nougat with Emotion UI 5.1 skinned on top.

The Honor 8 Pro features a 5.7-inch IPS LCD display with a resolution of 2560 x 1440 pixels. The display comes with a pixel density of 515 PPI and is protected by the Corning Gorilla Glass 3. In terms of performance, it is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 960 chipset and comes with Mali-G71 MP8 GPU, 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

The device features a dual 12MP camera setup at the back with f/2.2 aperture, phase detection and laser autofocus and dual LED flash. On the front, the device comes with an 8MP secondary camera with f/2.0 aperture.

HTC U11

The HTC U11 was launched in India last year. The device comes with Edge Sense feature that allows users to interact with the device just by squeezing its sides. Google has adapted the Edge Sense feature and renamed it as Active Edge for the Pixel 2.

The HTC U11 runs on Android 8.0 Oreo with HTC Sense UI skinned on top. The device features a 5.5-inch Super LCD5 display with a resolution of 2560x1440 pixels and an aspect ratio of 16:9. It comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 and is IP67 certified for water and dust resistance.

In terms of performance, the HTC U11 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chipset coupled with 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The device features a 12MP primary camera and a 16MP secondary camera.

Moto G5 Plus

Moto G5 Plus

The Moto G5 Plus is the successor of the popular budget device Moto G4 and with the G5 Plus, Motorola continues to offer budget devices with decent specifications. The Moto G5 Plus runs on Android 7.0 Nougat and comes with a 5.2-inch full HD IPS LCD display.

In terms of performance, the device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 chipset clubbed with Adreno 506 GPU, 3GB / 4GB RAM and 16GB / 32GB of internal storage. The Moto G5 device features a 12MP primary camera and a 5MP secondary camera.

