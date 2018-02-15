Best Smartphones on Amazon

Xiaomi Redmi 4

The best entry level phone to buy, the Xiaomi Redmi 4 gives you the best value at the cheapest price. It has a solid built and a punchy display that makes up for the fact that it runs on Android Marshmallow. You'd be hard pressed to find a better option for less than 10k.

Moto G5S Plus

The full metal shell goes a long way to prove the durability of the Moto G5S Plus and the battery life is commendable. But since it's a budget phone, it's not perfect. The apps may crash on you from time to time and there's significant shutter lag.

To its credit, the phone has dual camera capabilities and runs on stock Android, which has always been a crowd favorite.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4

If you're looking to spend a little more than the bare minimum, then the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 isn't a bad choice. It has a decent display, great battery life and adequate performance. Overall, it's a solid phone for the budget consumer.

OnePlus 5T

This phone offers flagship performance for the mid-range user. Running on Android Nougat out of the box, the OnePlus 5T sports a great design and built.

Even with an increase in the size of the display, battery life isn't compromised and the fingerprint sensor is a delight to use. It's special because of its face unlock feature that comes with the OxygenOS.

Honor View 10

If any phone can compete against the OnePlus 5T, then it's the Honor View 10. The camera may not match up but all the other features compete head to head.

It's great for users looking for a high end experience without having to empty their pockets.

Samsung Galaxy S8

The Samsung Galaxy S8 is easily one of the best phones in the market, despite it's Bixby feature being a little pointless. But if you're paranoid about your phone's security and don't mind jumping through a few extra hoops to have access, this phone is ideal.

Once you're in, the phone doesn't fail to impress with a design that's to die for along with an exceptional display. Battery life maybe questionable, but between the battery management options and power saving techniques, you'll get through a day of normal usage.

Samsung Galaxy Note 8

Another phone by Samsung, the Galaxy Note 8 is not only one of the more expensive phones but also considerably larger. The unique selling point of this phone is its 'Infinity Display' and the S-Pen to boost productivity.

The 6GB of RAM ensures that you have a smooth experience and the dual camera captures images that you won't soon forget.

Google Pixel 2 XL

The Google Pixel 2 XL may be a little pricey for the casual user but it has the best camera in comparison to any other phone. Its interface, made by Google, is exclusively designed for Pixel phones.

It's big. It's powerful. It will make you go 'WOW'.

Apple iPhone X

The Apple iPhone X has a great screen and it's TrueDepth camera is definitely something to be taken into account. True Apple fans will claim that this is the update they were waiting for but some may find it's price to off putting since it's one of the most expensive phones in the market.

It's unique because it's so different from all the other Apple phones with its premium design, impeccable display, extra power and all-screen front - a true delight.