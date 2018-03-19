The best Samsung Galaxy S9 cases

The Samsung Galaxy S9 launch has arrived. While the phone isn't actually out yet, it’s never too early to start thinking about investing in a case.

Leading up to the release of S9 and Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus, we will conduct tests of our own, and will be updating this article with only the very best cases available on the market. But in the meantime, these cases below (while untested) look to be wise investments based on their design, robustness and overall value.

Note: we’ve ranked these from cheapest to most expensive at the time of writing

Snakehive Premium Leather Case

This case from Snakehive checks the box if you’re after a case that looks just as high-end as the Samsung Galaxy S9 will likely be. Set to arrive in three different colors: navy blue, black, and tan leather, each suits the user who wants protection, but doesn’t want to detract from the good looks of the phone itself.

Best yet, it will retail for £24.95 (around $34, AU$43 thanks to international shipping through Snakehive), which is reasonable for a case to go around your expensive flagship phone.

Check out the case right here: (Galaxy S9) (Galaxy S9 Plus)

Olixar X-Ranger Survival Case

Olixar’s case packs in a surprising amount of functionality given that it’s primary goal is to make your S9 Plus as durable as can be. Equipped with a wallet slot, multi-tool and a kickstand, you’ll be as prepped for a fall as much as you are watching the latest episodes of your favorite TV show on Netflix or Hulu.

Its price is set at a very reasonable $28 (about £20, AU$35). For this much protection and a look that doesn’t appear to sully the elegant style of the S9 Plus, Olixar’s case seems well worth it.

Check this case out right here: (Galaxy S9) (Galaxy S9 Plus)

Genuine Leather Wallet Case

The wallet smartphone case has become the trusted option for smartphone enthusiasts who want to reduce the amount of stuff they pack in their pockets. You already have your phone and keys taking up some room, why waste even more space with a wallet, especially when you can fit all of your cards and cash inside of this Samsung Galaxy S9 case?

Mobile Fun’s own leather wallet case fits the dimensions of the S9 to the millimeter and has a low-profile to keep things compact. In addition to protecting your phone’s front and back when shut, it can carry up to four cards (more if you double them up per slot) and documents like cash or tickets within the pocket.

At $28 (about £20, AU$35), this one is a killer deal for those looking for a case that can do more than most, and one that can carry more than most.

Check out this case right here: (Galaxy S9) (Galaxy S9 Plus)

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

Otterbox Symmetry Case

This option is one of the few rugged cases out there for the new S9 that excels at looking like a slimline case. Available in a variety of colors, as well as build materials, the strong design language of the S9 and S9 Plus shine through with these options.

We’ve gotten our hands on a clear option, as well as a matte black Symmetry case. Despite their visual differences, each looks to provide a good amount of protection from dropping at every angle.

At $39 (£29, about AU$43), we feel that Otterbox’s most slick case is a good value.

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

Tech21 Evo Check Case

If you’re after a slim, yet strong case that has some design pizzazz, the Tech21 Evo Check should fit the bill nicely. Going for $39 (£29, AU$49), this one will stand out for S9/S9 Plus owners who don’t want to hold back on protection or looks.

Like the Otterbox Symmetry case, Tech21’s protects against basically all drops, and even provide a bit of display protection thanks to its lip. The bumper surrounding the case’s frame is its toughest point, but the rear has a soft touch with a slick crosshatch design.

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

Tech21 Evo Tactical Case

The Tactical twist of Tech21’s more playful Evo Check case has a more serious look, covering up the S9 and S9 Plus’ design with subdued angular shapes.

Like all of the options we’ve tested on this list, this one is super thin and thus, allows for wireless charging. This one fits really snug onto the phone, and it makes moving it in and out of your pocket a breeze.

Hyperknit Cover Case

One of the cooler-looking, albeit still unannounced first-party cases from Samsung, the Hyperknit has a knitted design, which provides a benefit to users both in terms of how it looks (stunning) and how its feel (grippy and protective).

This case will retail for $41 (about £29, AU$52), according to MobileFun. That's a bit expensive considering that it doesn’t cover the S9’s face. Though this option looks to be available in each of the S9’s launch colors, so it could make for a nice complement to your purchase.

Check this case out right here: (Galaxy S9) (Galaxy S9 Plus)

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

Lifeproof Slam Case

We haven’t tested a case that feels more durable than Lifeproof’s Slam case. That’s pretty shocking, given how low-profile its design looks and feels.

Installing the case takes a bit of effort, as it requires the included key to pop the plastic back off. Needless to say, once things are installed, it feels incredibly snug and secure from all angles.

For $49, this seems like one of the better deals on this list, though the color options might not do it for you.