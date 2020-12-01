Best Buy's Cyber Monday deals are still live: all the best offers in the Cyber Week sale

Best Buy Cyber Monday deals may officially be over, but the retailer is continuing festivities with a full week of discounts. The Cyber Week sale has just kicked off and promises to continue the savings all the way through the week.

We're seeing some prices jump a little from the super low positions of the last few days, but there are still some stunning discounts on the shelves right now. From 4K TVs at just $259.99 to the world's best headphones, the Sony WH-1000XM4s, taking a $50 price cut, you'll find plenty of Best Buy Cyber Monday deals still up for grabs today.

We wouldn't hesitate on these top offers much longer, though. We've already seen a few of them raising their prices a little and plenty have already run out of stock or been pulled from the sale by Best Buy. That means the clock is ticking on these excellent leftover Cyber Monday deals today.

You'll find all our top picks just below, but there are plenty more Best Buy Cyber Monday deals over on our full roundup.

Best Buy Cyber Monday deals still live

Samsung 43-inch 6 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV: $279.99 $259.99 at Best Buy

Get this Samsung 43-inch 4K TV on sale for just $259.99 at Best Buy's early Cyber Monday sale. The Ultra HD TV delivers a brilliant picture and features an ultra-slim design.

View Deal

Amazon Echo Show 5: $89.99 $44.99 at Best Buy

Save $45 - Best Buy still has stock of the Echo Show 5 at just $44.99 - it's lowest price yet. You're getting a 5-inch smart display here, with full Alexa support - that's perfect if you're also running a Blink or Eufy security system. Amazon is also offering this price, but you'll be waiting an extra week for shipping.

View Deal

Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa Voice Remote: $29.99 $17.99 at Best Buy

You can get the Fire TV Stick Like on sale for just $17.99 at Best Buy. The streaming player allows you to enjoy tens of thousands of channels, apps, and Alexa skills and features an Alexa voice remote.

View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Watch: $279.99 $189 at Best Buy

Save $90 on the original Samsung Galaxy Watch at Best Buy - bringing the final price down to $189. That's perfect if you're after an all-in-one smartwatch and fitness tracker but don't want to shell out for the latest release.

View Deal

LG 55-inch UN7000 Series 4K UHD TV: $399.99 $349.99 at Best Buy

The LG UN7000 Series might not be the top-end range from the tech giant, but it still manages to pack in an almost dizzying array of great values for the price. For a reasonable price, you're getting HDR dynamic tone mapping, noise reduction, a sharpness enhancer, as well as full smart assistant compatibility too.

View Deal

Nintendo Switch Lite | carry case | 128GB memory card: $287.97 $251 at Best Buy

Save $37 - This is one the few Nintendo Switch Lite bundles that's still on sale. It's more than the console alone, but it comes with freebies, and best of all it's still in stock.View Deal

Beats Solo Pro noise-canceling headphones: $299.99 $179.99 at Best Buy

The Beats Solo Pro are available for $179.99 right now - though that's $10 more than we saw them going for over the weekend. With full active noise-cancellation, these are a great option for a busy commute or working environment, and with 22 hours of battery life, they can go the distance as well.

View Deal

HP 11.6-inch Chromebook: $219 $149 at Best Buy

Save $70 - This 11.6-inch HP laptop is still available for just $149 at Best Buy right now. You're getting some entry level specs here - 32GB RAM, 4GB RAM and an Intel Celeron processor, but at a fantastic price.

View Deal

Amazon Echo Show 5: $89.99 $44.99 at Best Buy

Right now, you can get the Amazon Echo Show 5 on sale for just $44.99. That's a 50% discount for the 5-inch display that works with Amazon Alexa and allows you to watch your favorite content and connect with family and friends from around the world.

View Deal

HP Pavilion x360: $499 $399.99 at Best Buy

The HP Pavilion x360 is a laptop that punches way above its price range, with a sleek chassis, and competent components. At just $399 with this Cyber Monday deal, you're getting a Core i3, 8GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD - probably the fastest laptop you'll get at this price.

View Deal

Keurig K-Select Single-Serve Coffee Maker: $129.99 $69.99 at Best Buy

Save $60 - Best Buy has the best-selling Keurig K-Select on sale for just $69.99 right now. A great gift idea, the coffee maker can brew a cup in minutes and comes in several different color choices.

View Deal

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 (128GB): $959 $599 at Best Buy

You can save $360 on a baseline (but still awesome) specification Surface Pro 7 today at Best Buy. Included in this great tablet deal is a black Surface Cover, worth at least $100 by itself, allowing you to use this great little tablet as a laptop if you want that added flexibility.

View Deal

Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones: $350 $298 at Best Buy

The Sony WH-1000XM4 over-ear headphones, some of the best noise-cancelling headphones on the market, were $72 off at $278 over the weekend. That discount has decreased a little since Cyber Monday deals officially came to an end, but that price is likely to jump as these sales progress so if you missed out before you'll want to move now.

View Deal

HP Envy x360: $999 $799 at Best Buy

The HP Envy x360 is one of the laptops we recommend to friends and colleagues the most. As HP's mid-to-high-end product line, you're getting both solid aesthetics and performance, along with a steady supply of features. And at just $799 with a Core i7 processor and 12GB of RAM, you can't go wrong here. View Deal

iRobot Roomba 675 Robot Vacuum: $274.99 $179.99 at Best Buy

A fantastic price for a robot vacuum, Best Buy has the iRobot Roomba 675 on sale for just $179.99 right now. The WiFi-connected allows you to clean your floors from anywhere with the compatible app and works with Alexa and the Google Assistant for voice control.

View Deal