The Top 5 Android Tablets of 2018: the best slates running Google's OS

Looking for a tablet and thinking about an Android device? Well good news, because we've got a list of the best Android tablets right here for you to enjoy.

There are other options out there with Windows 10 tablets such as the Surface Pro - but tablets running Android remain the main rival to the iOS 11 -toting New iPad , iPad Pro 10.5 , iPad Pro 12.9 , iPad Pro 9.7 and iPad mini 4 .

[Update: A new year, and hopefully a new start for the Android tablet world. Launches have been few and far between in recent years, but we're hoping the likes of Samsung, Sony, Asus and Acer offer us some Google-powered slates in 2018.]

Thankfully there is a range of options to consider. Some Android tablets have 10-inch screens, others seven, some land somewhere in between and a handful even push the boundaries past 10 inches.

There are also big differences in battery life, processing power, RAM, price and even the software each slate is running. Some are toting the latest Android 8 Oreo , while some are still stuck on Android 7 Nougat .

Below you'll find our selection of the best Android tablets on the market right now. You'll find devices from all price and size points and these are the very best tablets powered by Google's own operating system.

1. Samsung Galaxy Tab S3

The world's first HDR-ready tablet

Weight: 429g | Dimensions: 237 x 169 x 6mm | OS: Android 7 Nougat | Screen size: 9.7 inches | Resolution: 2,048 x 1,536 | CPU: Snapdragon 820 | RAM: 4GB | Storage: 32GB | microSD slot: Yes | Battery: 6,000 mAh | Rear camera: 13MP | Front camera: 5MP

Samsung's best design yet

HDR-ready 2K screen

Keyboard a costly extra

Can't replace a laptop

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 is easily the best Android tablet to date, headlined by an HDR-ready display, four powerful speakers and an upgraded S Pen that's included inside the box. The keyboard folio is a worthwhile extra.

It shocks us to say this, but it's actually a bit too future-proofed in some ways. Its HDR screen looks great, but the trove of promised content from Netflix and Amazon isn't here yet – at least not on tablets. But that shouldn't stop you from considering Samsung's latest and greatest if what you're after is a top-tier Android tablet.

Read the full review: Samsung Galaxy Tab S3

2. Asus ZenPad 3S 10

Android's iPad killer

Weight: 430g | Dimensions: 240 x 164 x 5.5mm | OS: Android 6 Marshmallow | Screen size: 9.7 inches | Resolution: 2,048 x 1,536 | CPU: Mediatek MT8176 | RAM: 4GB | Storage: 32/64GB | microSD slot: Yes | Battery: 10 hours | Rear camera: 8MP | Front camera: 5MP

Brilliant 2K display

Quick chipset

Some build quality issues

So-so battery life

The Asus ZenPad 3S 10 might look like an iPad in design, but given its roots in Android, it's obviously a much different beast.

For your money, it's a hard ask to find another Android tablet that puts classy design at the forefront like the ZenPad 3S 10. Paired with its gorgeous 2K display and strong audio performance, it makes quite the impression from a multimedia perspective.

Our review points out that there are a few low points in the presentation, like the average battery life, but issues aside, the amount of features and performance level you get here is well worth the low asking price.

Read the full review: Asus ZenPad 3S 10

3. Lenovo Yoga Tab 3 Pro

A tablet that balances novelty and performance well

Weight: 667g | Dimensions: 246 x 179 x 4.6mm | OS: Android 6 Marshmallow | Screen size: 10.1 inches | Resolution: 2,560 x 1,600 | CPU: Intel Atom x 5-Z8500, quad-core | RAM: 2GB | Storage: 32GB | microSD slot: Yes | Battery: 10,200mAh | Rear camera: 13MP | Front camera: 5MP

Integrated projector

Sharp screen

Expensive

Heavy

Most tablets are very similar to one another, but not the Lenovo Yoga Tab 3 Pro. It sits in its own sub-category of Android tablets that try and succeed at being weird, yet awesome.

This tablet has all of the usual amenities that one desires in a 2017 tablet, including some extras, such as 2,560 x 1600 display and a huge 10,200mAh battery. But this tablet also houses a hidden projector that can splash the screen onto a wall for night-time viewing. Cool, right? It's novel and useful.

Read the full review: Lenovo Yoga Tab 3 Pro

4. Amazon Fire HD 8 (2017)

The best you can get at this price

Weight: 369g | Dimensions: 214mm x 128mm x 9.7mm | OS: Fire OS | Screen size: 8-inch | Resolution: 1280 x 800 | CPU: Quad-core 1.3GHz | RAM: 1.5GB | Storage: 16/32GB | Battery: Up to 12 hours | Rear camera: 2MP | Front camera: VGA

Good battery life

Decent value

Reflective screen

A little slow in places

The Amazon Fire HD 8 (2017) is among the best of the retail giant’s tablets, as while it’s in many ways lower end than the similar HD 10, the smaller screen is sharper as a result, and the price is lower.

It also delivers surprisingly strong gaming performance, with a decent amount of power for the money. The speakers aren’t great and the cameras are awful, but tablets aren’t for taking photos and you can always use headphones.

What you do get is solid if not spectacular performance, and tight integration with Amazon’s other services through Fire OS, all at a price that’s well below most of the non-Amazon branded competition. You should also note that if you already own the 2016 version of this tablet, it won't be worth upgrading to the 2017 version as the differences are very minimal.

Read the full review: Amazon Fire HD 8 (2017)

5. Amazon Fire HD 10

An affordable way to enjoy Amazon's media

Weight: 432g | Dimensions: 262mm x 159mm x 7.7mm | OS: Fire OS | Screen size: 10.1-inch | Resolution: 1280 x 800 | CPU: Quad-core 1.5GHz | RAM: 1GB | Storage: 16/32/64GB | Battery: Up to 8 hours | Rear camera: 5MP | Front camera: HD

Low price

Impressive speakers

Weak screen resolution

Plasticky design

The Amazon Fire HD 10 is the company’s flagship tablet, but to call it a flagship is misleading, as while it’s top of the range it sports middling specs at best. But that’s okay because it’s very, very affordable.

Its 10.1-inch 1280 x 800 screen doesn’t provide a very sharp picture, but audio fares much better thanks to loud and clear stereo speakers, and with up to 64GB of built in storage plus a microSD card slot there’s plenty of room for apps, games and other media.

Which is all good, because this being an Amazon product you’re faced with things to buy, download, rent and stream at every turn.