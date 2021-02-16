Barcelona vs PSG live stream: how to watch Champions League 2021 from anywhere

The pick of this week's UCL round of 16 games sees two of the biggest hitters in world football face off, in a repeat of one of the greatest ties in Champions League history, a rip-roaring, ludicrous, unforgettable 6-5 epic at the same stage of the competition four years ago. Follow our guide as we explain how to watch a Barcelona vs PSG live stream and catch all the action from the UCL, no matter where you are in the world right now.

Barcelona vs PSG live stream Date: Tuesday, February 16 Kick-off time: 8pm GMT / 9pm CET / 3pm ET / 12pm PT / 1.30am IST / 7am AEDT / 9am NZDT Venue: Camp Nou, Barcelona (Spain) Live stream: BT Sport (UK) / CBS All Access - try FREE FuboTV trial (US) Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free

Barcelona hammered Paris Saint-Germain 6-1 in the 2016/17 season, to wipe out a 4-0 first-leg deficit and complete a scarcely believable turnaround.

Neymar was the star of the occasion for the Blaugrana, but the Spanish press handed Lionel Messi most of the plaudits and the Brazilian swapped Catalonia for Paris shortly after in a market-shattering transfer. But a catastrophically timed injury rules Neymar out of tonight's encounter and thrusts Kylian Mbappe firmly into the spotlight.

The Frenchman put Lionel Messi in the shade when they shared a pitch at the 2018 World Cup, scoring twice, winning a penalty and confirming his status as one of the most devastating players in the world, which may give Barca's number 10 added incentive to prove can still light up the biggest games.

The Argentine scored two beautiful goals at the weekend, and with his compatriot Angel Di Maria also injured and PSG adjusting to life under new coach Mauricio Pochettino, the home team should be full of confidence. Read on to see how it all pans out tonight at Camp Nou - here's how to watch a Barcelona vs PSG live stream today from anywhere.

Related: how to watch a Champions League live stream

Scroll down for all the ways you can watch Champions League football online in a number of countries around the world. But first, you should know that if you're outside of yours for this match, you probably won't be able to watch tonight's match like you normally would at home.

This is because of geo-blocking, a digital restriction that means certain streaming services are only accessible in the region they're based in. Don't sweat it, though, as you've got the option of using a VPN to tune to your preferred coverage wherever you are.

Use a VPN to stream Champions League football live anywhere

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now

We've taken the time to try out all the biggest VPN providers and we found ExpressVPN the most impressive It works with lots of devices and offers super fast connections across its many servers. Throw in a robust set of security features, and ExpressVPN is the best all-round VPN for streaming. But perhaps best of all, it has a 30-day money back guarantee plus 3 months FREE when you subscribe for a year. Access ExpressVPN via your laptop, iPhone, tablet, Android phone, PlayStation, Xbox and plenty more. Express is a do-it-all service that also benefits from 24/7 customer support. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

Subscription channel BT Sport once again enjoys exclusive rights to 2020/21 Champions League football in the UK and will be showing every single match of the competition either on TV or online - including tonight's blockbuster Barcelona vs PSG game. It's being shown on BT Sport 3, with coverage starting at 7.15pm GMT ahead of an 8pm kick-off. BT Sport is available to BT TV customers from just £10 a month on contract, and can be added on by Sky, Virgin Media and TalkTalk subscribers as well. However, if you don't want to be locked into a lengthy (and, when all's said and done) pricey contract, BT Sport also now offers the option of a Monthly Pass. Plus, if you choose to snap up a VPN as described above, it means you'll be able to watch your preferred UK Champions League coverage from anywhere in the world.

Related: how to watch a Premier League live stream

How to watch Barcelona vs PSG free: live stream Champions League soccer in the US

Today's Barcelona vs PSG clash is being shown on the CBS All Access streaming service, which offers a FREE 1-week trial. The game kicks off at 3pm ET / 12pm PT. For cord-cutters, another option is FuboTV – which offers a FREE 7-day trial of its own. It carries CBS, as well as plenty others including Fox, NBC and ESPN, and is priced from $64.99 a month. Better still, it's really easy to sign up for, accepting a wide range of credit and debit card for online payment. All you need other than that is an email address and US ZIP code so you can get the right local programming - Fubo isn't nosy like some other services and won't require you to confirm your address or anything like that. If you find yourself outside of America and want to watch the game using your normal streaming service, don't worry – a good VPN is all you need to tune in just like you would home. Spanish language coverage is also available in the US via TUDN and Univision.

FREE Barcelona vs PSG live stream: how to watch Champions League soccer in Canada

For the 2020/21 season, live Champions League matches are being broadcast in Canada by ever-growing sports subscription service DAZN. The channel is down to live stream every single game of the competition, so that's where to head for today's Barcelona vs PSG game, which kicks off at 3pm ET / 12pm PT. It's an absolute steal as DAZN costs just CA$20 a month or $150 a year - there's even a free DAZN trial deal currently running that will get you access for nothing! It comes with support for iOS, Android, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One, PS4, and laptop/PC streaming (including Mac devices).

Barcelona vs PSG: live stream the Champions League in Australia

In Australia, Optus Sport is again home to the Champions League action this season, making it the place to head for Barcelona vs PSG this week. You'll need to get up early, as kick-off time for the game in Australia is 7am AEDT on the morning of Wednesday, February 17. Optus coverage can be streamed via mobile and tablet with the channel's app, while cord-cutters can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to Optus Sport, you can use one of our favourite VPNs listed above to tune in from wherever you are.

How to watch Barcelona vs PSG in New Zealand

The official broadcaster for the Champions League in New Zealand is Sky Sports . The channel will be broadcasting the biggest games from the 2020/21 competition, including this week's Barcelona vs PSG clash, which is scheduled to kick off at 9am NZDT on the morning of Wednesday, February 17. Anyone with Sky Sport as part of their pay TV package can use the BeIN Sport Connect app to stream coverage either online or via the app on most modern mobile devices, but the service isn't available on a standalone basis. However, Sky Sport Now exists as an option for Kiwis who want access to Sky Sport channels on a contract-free basis.

How to live stream Barcelona vs PSG and watch the Champions League in India tonight

In India, Sony Pictures Networks (SPN) continues to broadcast the UEFA Champions League, showing tonight's Barcelona vs PSG match just as it will be showing all the biggest games of the new 2020/21 season. Coverage will stretch across both TV and its over-the-top streaming service, SonyLIV, with the kick-off time for Barcelona vs PSG set for 1.30am IST on Tuesday night/Wednesday morning.