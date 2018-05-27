Bank holiday sales 2018: these are the best deals today

The bank holiday sales are back again today and many retailers are absolutely nailing it so far. This bank holiday's deals are much better than the holiday we had at the start of the month with top-notch discounts on a huge range of items including TVs, laptops, gaming, smart speakers, cheap broadband, mobile phone deals and lots more. And considering the weather has taken a turn for the thundery today, we think it's time to get the kettle on and take advantage of the new cheapness while you wait for the sun to make a comeback.

We've been busy digging through the early deals to bring you lots of TechRadar-friendly deals on the latest tech. But we're keeping a savvy eye out for plenty of other deals types too. After all, you've got better things to do over the long bank holiday weekend than trawling every retailer site's deals section - although you may want to put that round of golf on hold while Zeus stops throwing a strop outside.

We had advance warning on many discounts from the big retailers, so we're in a great position to bring you the most up-to-date selection of the best offers. If you'd prefer to dig out a discounted treasure of your own, you'll find links to the big stores that are having a May bank holiday sale below with deal highlights just underneath. These could be the best discounts we see before Amazon Prime Day rolls into town in July.

The retailers below are where we've been finding the biggest and best discounts so far this weekend.

Amazon : great discounts on Amazon devices and more.

great discounts on Amazon devices and more. Argos : cheaper items for your garden and lots of tech inside you home.

cheaper items for your garden and lots of tech inside you home. Currys : another huge clearance of TVs, fridges, laptops and much more.

another huge clearance of TVs, fridges, laptops and much more. Sky TV: available from just £20 a month or £35 with broadband too.

available from just £20 a month or £35 with broadband too. Now TV: save up to 50% on Sky cinema or Entertainment packages.

save up to 50% on Sky cinema or Entertainment packages. AO : going big on cheap TVs, laptops, household appliance and electricals.

going big on cheap TVs, laptops, household appliance and electricals. B&Q : time for a bit of home improvement or a new BBQ?

time for a bit of home improvement or a new BBQ? boohoo: The UK fashion retailer has been having a sale every day at the mo.

The UK fashion retailer has been having a sale every day at the mo. John Lewis : home, fashion and electricals with a price match to boot.

home, fashion and electricals with a price match to boot. Tesco Direct : toys, electricals, appliances, outdoor items and more.

toys, electricals, appliances, outdoor items and more. Very : home, tech, outdoors, fashion and more.

home, tech, outdoors, fashion and more. eBay : discounts on pretty much every category.

discounts on pretty much every category. ebuyer : fresh discounts on the best laptops and TVs.

fresh discounts on the best laptops and TVs. Zavvi : discounted games, consoles and limited edition blu-rays.

discounted games, consoles and limited edition blu-rays. Jessops : cheap cameras, lenses and accessories for all.

cheap cameras, lenses and accessories for all. Dyson: get a discounted vacuum cleaner from the best of the best.

Keep scrolling to see our selected highlights across loads of different categories below.

Our Top 10 bank holiday sale deals:

#1: Hisense H60NEC5600UK 60-inch Smart HDR 4K TV £589 at AO

An unbelievable price for a 60-inch TV with smart features and a 4K HDR display. This was originally an already-decent £799, so we're surprised to see the price go this low. You only have to look at the other prices in the size category to see what a huge saving this Hisense TV deal provides even before today's discount.

#3: Acer Aspire 3 laptop bundle £299.99 at Argos

This is one of our favourite bank holiday deals this week. This Argos bundle includes a McAfee security package and laptop bag. The Aspire 3 itself packs 4GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD, which is plenty for solid performance of standard work/school/uni tasks like document editing, web browsing and media streaming. You can get this cheap laptop in black, red or blue.

Bank holiday TV deals

LG 43UJ630V 43-inch 4K HDR Smart TV £328 at Amazon

If you're looking for a cheap 43-inch 4K TV deal but don't fancy the Hisense models, how about this discounted LG TV? Despite the super low cost you're still getting a 4K HDR screen and a rich selection of Smart TV apps like Netflix, iPlayer and Amazon Video. At £100 less than its regular price, this is certainly one to consider for LG fans.

Techwood 55AO6USB 55-inch Smart 4K TV £359 at AO

Yes, you really can get a 55-inch 4K TV for just £359. Better yet, it's a smart TV, meaning you can enjoy watching Netflix and catch up apps like iPlayer, ITV Hub and All 4. The sound and picture quality won't be as good as the pricier deals on this page, but if you just want a massive screen for a low cost then this is the cheap TV deal for you.

Philips 50PUS6262 50-inch Ambilight 4K HDR TV £379 at Argos

That's the cheapest price we've seen on an Ambilight TV of this size and by some distance. The extra light that emits from the sides of the screen match the colours of the on-screen action, adding extra ambience to every scene. We're loving this price, especially on a HDR 4K screen too.

Philips 49PUS7502/05 49-inch 4K HDR TV £499 at AO

This Ambilight TV is a newer version of the one above and emits light from three edges of the screen instead of two. This enhances the colours on your TV, pushing scenes beyond the bezel. The screen itself it excellent too with a 4K picture with HDR 10 technology and a full suit of smart TV apps inside too. This cheap TV is £100 less than earlier in the week and £400 under the RRP now. AO also has the larger 55-inch version available for £649.

Samsung 55MU6220 55-inch curved HDR 4K TV £569 at Argos

Curved TVs are a fantastic experience and are cheaper than ever nowadays. This superb Samsung TV has a 4K HDR screen and a brilliant suite of smart TV apps. This is a great pick for gamers too with the new God of War looking absolutely jaw-dropping on it.

LG 60UJ634V 60-inch Smart HDR 4K TV £649.98 at Currys

This is the best price we've seen for a 60-inch LG 4K TV in a long time and we can't see stock lasting long. You're getting a 100Hz screen in 4K with High Dynamic Range (HDR) technology. You're getting all the best smart TV apps too like Netflix, Amazon, Now TV, iPlayer and more. There's also a World Cup promo on at Currys at the moment where there's a 1-in-20 chance you'll get your money back on any 55-inch (or larger) TV.

Samsung QE55Q6FAMT 4K QLED HDR TV £879 at John Lewis

That's a massive price drop from £1799 on this QLED TV from Samsung. Actually, we don't recall seeing a QLED smart TV drop under a grand for quite some time. Nice to see a five year guarantee added too.

Hisense H65N5300UK 65-inch Smart HDR 4K TV £699 at Currys

A similar set to the large Hisense TV deal above, but with a screen stretching all the way to 65-inches. This model is usually £849, so this massive discount shouldn't be missed. Time to get the tape measure out at home?

Hisense H65N6800 ULED HDR 4K TV £798 at John Lewis

This ULED 4K TV has a higher quality picture then most 4K TVs, being more comparable to the higher-end OLED screens. And at just £978 for a huge 65-inch version, it's way cheaper than OLED TV. Better yet, this massive 4K HDR beast comes with some great smart TV apps and a five year guarantee.

Bank holiday laptop deals

ACER CB3-131 11.6-inch Chromebook £199.97 at Currys

If you're happy to say goodbye to Windows and take advantage of the very capable Google/Android ecosystem services for basic laptop needs this 11.6-inch Chromebook comes with a respectable 9-hour battery life. Shame about the small 16GB hard drive, but you can always expand with a portable drive or USB.

Acer Aspire 15.6-inch laptop - now £299.99 at Argos

This Acer laptop costs just under £300 at Argos. While it's not the most powerful laptop ever but with 1TB storage and 4GB RAM it will do the job for most of your average tasks.

HP 14-bs100na laptop + McAfee Internet Security £449 at AO

For well under £500 you're getting an i5 processor, 4GB of RAM and a speedy 256GB SSD. Need a clincher? How about a free McAfee security package? It's yours with this bank holiday special deal.

Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop now £649.99 at Currys

Here's another excellent gaming laptop deal, this time from Acer and Currys. We're a lot lower than the original £999 price here and you're getting some great spec for the price. The Nitro 5 has a GeForce GTX 1050 graphics card, 8GB of RAM, 1TB of storage and an i5 processor.

Bank holiday Amazon devices sale

Fire TV (4K) with Alexa voice remote £59.99 at Amazon

You can save a tenner today on the regular price of the Fire TV 4K dongle. This is essentially a 4K upgrade over the Fire TV Stick allowing you to stream 4K content. Netflix in 4K is the more expensive tier you may need to upgrade too, while Amazon Prime's 4K content comes at no extra charge. You could always sign up for an Amazon Prime free trial to check out the video streaming service and free next day delivery options for thousands of items on Amazon.co.uk.

Gaming bank holiday sales

SNES Mini £69 at Tesco

The Super Nintendo Mini Classic console was, like the NES Mini above, super hard to find at the RRP for months after launch. Things have calmed down a bit now though and Tesco seems to have a decent supply of the SNES Mini at the proper £69 price. Considering they still go for around £100 on eBay, this is a great chance to get a better deal.

PS4 Pro | Detroit: Become Human | Destiny 2 | £359.99 at Game

Game has been a bit quit on this page recently, but there are some excellent PS4 Pro deals this week if you can get in there while stock lasts. Detroit: Become Human is the brand new narrative-driven adventure from the team behind Heavy Rain and Beyond: Two Souls and is racking up great reviews already. You're also getting Destiny 2 and a two-month Now TV entertainment pass. All this for just a tenner more than the console's RRP.

PS4 Pro | God of War | Destiny 2 | £359.99 at Game

This is another excellent PS4 Pro deal from Game giving you two games and Now TV pass for just £10 on top of the price of a PS4 Pro on its own. And given many stores have sold out of the 4K console, Game could have got away with charging a lot more for this.

Overwatch: Game of the Year Edition £15 at Tesco

Find out why the world has fallen in love with Overwatch with this super cheap discount on the Game of the Year edition. This is one of the most varied multiplayer shooters around thanks to the unique selection of characters who all have different playing style. An absolute steal at this price.

Battlefield 1: Revolution Edition £15 at Tesco

This is exactly the kind of discount you should jump on if you've not played Battlefield 1 yet. The series takes the action all the way back to the first World War and this edition comes with all of the multiplayer season pass expansion content. Originally the pass and the main game were worth over £80, so this is quite the steal.

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds on Xbox One £11.99 at CDKeys

PUBG is available at a super cheap price this weekend. Better yet, in addition to a code for the game, CDKeys.com is throwing in a free download code for Assassin's Creed: Unity.

Bank holiday broadband deals

Plusnet Unlimited Broadband | 12 months | 10Mb avg speed | Line rental inc. | FREE activation | £18.99 per month + £50 cashback

This is our favourite of the new cheap broadband deals to have come to the fore this week. £18.99 a month and nothing to pay upfront makes Plusnet pretty competitive anyway. But it's the £50 cashback cheque that they'll send you that makes this effectively one of the cheapest ways you can get internet at the moment.

Sky Broadband Unlimited | 12 months | 10Mb avg speed | Line rental inc. | £9.99 upfront | £18 per month + £50 pre-paid Mastercard

Vodafone Superfast 1 | 18 months | 35Mb avg speed | Line rental inc. | FREE activation | £20 per month

This isn't new, but it sure is impressive. Vodafone has a real stranglehold over the competition when it comes to fibre broadband deals. Nobody comes close to matching £20 per month and a zero upfront spend. And Vodafone guarantees a minimum speed of 25Mb -go for this if you need faster internet.

BT Superfast Fibre Unlimited | 18 months | 50Mb avg speed | Weekend calls | FREE activation | £9.99 delivery | £31.99pm +£120 pre-paid Mastercard

BT broadband deals are constantly being chopped and changed. Bad news for us trying to keep tabs, great news for you as it means some great offers. For example, it's just removed its activation fee for Superfast fibre and is offering a £120 reward card to spend. And 50Mb speed is nothing to be sniffed at.

Virgin Media Full House Bundle | 12 months | 108Mb avg speed | Weekend calls | 230+ channels incl. BT Sport | £20 activation fee | £55 £49pm

Bank holiday mobile phone deals

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 | £59 upfront | 20GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £38pm

If you'd prefer Samsung's epic-sized phaplet mobile then you've probably been waiting for a decent data deal under £1000. Well we've got a real zinger for you with 20GB on EE, the UK's fastest 4G network. £38 a month for this much data on this phone is a great deal and £60 upfront for the handset is absolutely fantastic. Total cost over 24 months is £971.

iPhone 8 64GB on O2 | £90 upfront (with 10OFF code) | 30GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £34pm

The iPhone 8 is coming out a little bit more expensive than the S9 at present, except when it comes to big data deals. The mighty 30GB data allowance means this is the tariff to go for if your Spotify and Netflix streaming appetite is usually too big for your belly. Total cost over 24 months is £906

OnePlus 6 on O2 | £19.99 upfront| 4GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £40pm

Those rambunctious young upstarts at OnePlus have been providing a genuine alternative to iPhones and Galaxys for a few years now. Their latest handset just hit the shelves this week, and this is the cheapest way you can get it on contract with decent data. Total cost over 24 months is £979.99.

Honor 9 Lite unlock SIM-free handset | £159 at AO.com

Even before the £40 saving, the Honor 9 Lite is a very capable budget smart phone with the looks to match. So if you're not ready for a new contract, this is a great cheap Android phone. We've rounded up the latest SIM only deals too if you need one.

More great bank holiday sale picks

boohoo up to 60% off flash event

This ever-popular online fashion retailer enjoys a sale on most weekends, but there are some huuuuge savings this weekend with up to 60% knocked off some prices in the boohoo sale. So if your wardrobe needs an update for summer this is a great chance to do it for less. The sale includes thousands of items in both women's and men's categories.

Save 49% on Express VPN and get 3 months free

If you've been considering a VPN for a while this is TechRadar's #1-rated service. Express VPN is ideal for changing your location and keeping your internet usage private. Fans of the US version of Netflix especially love this VPN. Better yet, there's a 30 day money back guarantee.

Dyson Cinetic Big Ball Animal £519.99 £229 at Groupon

Looking for a great Dyson deal on one of the brands most powerful vacuum cleaners? You're in luck with this bank holiday deal as the new £229 price has come crashing down from the original £519.99. These kind of Groupon deals never last long though, so we wouldn't wait on this one for long.

When do the bank holiday sales start?

The next bank holiday technically starts Monday May 28th in the UK. But the deals have already been unleashed at many stores. So the weekend's barely here, but the bank holiday sales are well under way right now.

We'll keep this page updated throughout the long weekend. The best bank holiday deals will be made available on a first come, first served basis, so don't leave it until the last minute to check out the deals - it might be too late!