Back to school deals at Dell: get the XPS 13 laptop on sale for just $699.99

Back to school savings have arrived at Dell, and we've spotted a fantastic deal on the powerful XPS 13 laptop. For a limited time, you can get the 2019 XPS 13 on sale for just $699 (was $899). That's a $200 discount and a fantastic price for the 13.3-inch laptop.

XPS 13 laptop deal

Dell XPS 13, Intel Core i3, 8GB RAM, 256GB: $849.99 $649.99 at Dell

This Dell XPS 13 is going for really cheap right now. While you're getting a slightly thicker bottom bezel on that screen the components here are outstanding - a 10th gen Intel i3-10110U, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD just can't be argued with at this price.

View Deal

The Dell XPS 13 laptop features a 13.3-inch InfinityEdge non-touch display and packs 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, and an 11th generation intel core i5-1135G7 processor. The 2019 laptop received an upgraded battery life of up to 19 hours, and the new webcam is now placed above the display. Perfect for students, the lightweight XPS 13 is Dell's smallest 13-inch laptop to date and weighs just 2.7 pounds.



See more deals from Dell's back to school sale below, which include best-selling laptops and monitors. Keep in mind these are limited-time offers, so you should take advantage now before it's too late.

More back to school deals from Dell

Dell SE2419H 24-inch Monitor: $209.99 $99.99 at Dell

Save $110 - A great option for students working with a small space, Dell has this 24-inch monitor on sale for just $99.99. That's a fantastic price for a compact monitor that features a 23.8-inch Full HD display and a 178°/178° viewing angle.

View Deal

Dell S2721HN 27-inch Monitor: $259.99 $110 at Dell

For a limited time, you can get the Dell S2721HN monitor on sale for $149.99. That's a massive $110 discount and the lowest price we've found for the 27-inch LED display.

View Deal

Dell Inspiron 15 3000 15.6-inch laptop (128GB): $338.99 $229.99 at Dell

Save $109 - This Dell Inspiron laptop deal offers an Intel Celeron processor, 4GB RAM, and a 128GB SSD, excellent value for under $300. That's perfect for lighter everyday browsing and streaming on a full 15.6-inch screen without breaking the bank.

View Deal

New Dell Inspiron 14-inch laptop: $778.99 $629.99 at Dell

Save $149 - The new Dell Inspiron gets a $129 price cut at Dell today, with an 11th generation i5 processor, 512GB SSD, and 8GB RAM. That's a similar spec to the cheaper 15.6-inch model above, however, you are picking up a more premium chassis here, with a more compact 14-inch design.

View Deal

Dell Inspiron 15-inch touch laptop: $1,048.99 $799.99 at Dell

Save $249 - You'll find a powerful Ryzen 7 processor in this 14-inch laptop, supported by 16GB RAM and a massive 1TB SSD. We don't see such a large SSD dropping down below $800 every day, in fact, it's particularly rare, so if you're after plenty of speedy storage this is the model for you.

View Deal

See more laptop sales with the best cheap laptop deals and today's best Dell XPS 13 and 15 deals and prices.



You can also see upcoming offers during the Labor Day sales event.