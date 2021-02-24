Atalanta vs Real Madrid live stream: how to watch Champions League 2021 anywhere

Could it be goals galore in Bergamo tonight as two free-scoring sides go head-to-head in the Champions League? Both sides left it late to reach the knockout stages securing qualification with victories in their final group matches, with Atalanta digging in for a 0-1 away win at Ajax and Real booking their place with a 2-0 victory at home to Borussia Monchengladbach. Don't miss another second of the action with our guide to getting an Atalanta vs Real Madrid live stream and watch the match online.

Atalanta vs Real Madrid live stream Date: Wednesday, February 24 Kick-off time: 8pm GMT / 9pm CET / 3pm ET / 12pm PT / 1.30am IST / 7am AEDT / 9am NZDT Venue: Gewiss Stadium, Bergamo (Italy) Live stream: BT Sport (UK) / CBS All Access (US) Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free

Gian Piero Gasperini's team's meteoric rise from Italian minnows to European contenders has been one of the game's big recent talking points, and it's a mark of Atalanta's ascent that they'll be fancying their chances tonight against the Spanish royalty.

Fast growing a reputation for their entertaining attacking play, Atalanta’s last five home games in all competitions have delivered a staggering 25 goals. Nevertheless, their opponents tonight have found the knack under Zinidine Zidane of keeping a clean sheet, having not conceded in their last three consecutive matches.

Despite topping Group B, 13-time European champions Madrid have looked vulnerable at times during the campaign, and come into this game with a number of key players unavailable. Read on to find how to watch a Atalanta vs Real Madrid live stream today from anywhere.

Scroll down for all the ways you can watch Champions League football online in a number of countries around the world. But first, you should know that if you're outside of yours for this match, you probably won't be able to watch tonight's match like you normally would at home.

This is because of geo-blocking, a digital restriction that means certain streaming services are only accessible in the region they're based in. Don't sweat it, though, as you've got the option of using a VPN to tune to your preferred coverage wherever you are.

Use a VPN to stream Champions League football live anywhere

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now

We've taken the time to try out all the biggest VPN providers and we found ExpressVPN the most impressive It works with lots of devices and offers super fast connections across its many servers. Throw in a robust set of security features, and ExpressVPN is the best all-round VPN for streaming. But perhaps best of all, it has a 30-day money back guarantee plus 3 months FREE when you subscribe for a year. Access ExpressVPN via your laptop, iPhone, tablet, Android phone, PlayStation, Xbox and plenty more. Express is a do-it-all service that also benefits from 24/7 customer support. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

Subscription channel BT Sport once again enjoys exclusive rights to 2020/21 Champions League football in the UK and will be showing every single match of the competition either on TV or online - including tonight's blockbuster Atalanta vs Real Madrid game. It's being shown on BT Sport 3, with coverage starting at 7.30pm GMT ahead of an 8pm kick-off. BT Sport is available to BT TV customers from just £10 a month on contract, and can be added on by Sky, Virgin Media and TalkTalk subscribers as well. However, if you don't want to be locked into a lengthy (and, when all's said and done) pricey contract, BT Sport also now offers the option of a Monthly Pass. Plus, if you choose to snap up a VPN as described above, it means you'll be able to watch your preferred UK Champions League coverage from anywhere in the world.

How to watch Atalanta vs Real Madrid free: live stream Champions League soccer in the US

Today's Atalanta vs Real Madrid clash is being shown on the CBS All Access streaming service, which offers a FREE 1-week trial. The game kicks off at 3pm ET / 12pm PT. If you find yourself outside of America and want to watch the game using your normal streaming service, don't worry – a good VPN is all you need to tune in just like you would home. Note that you'll need a US credit card to sign up for the service in full, so have this handy if you're abroad to get streaming in no time at all. Spanish language coverage is also available in the US via TUDN and Univision.

FREE Atalanta vs Real Madrid live stream: how to watch Champions League soccer in Canada

For the 2020/21 season, live Champions League matches are being broadcast in Canada by ever-growing sports subscription service DAZN. The channel is down to live stream every single game of the competition, so that's where to head for today's Atalanta vs Real Madrid game, which kicks off at 3pm ET / 12pm PT. It's an absolute steal as DAZN costs just CA$20 a month or $150 a year - there's even a free DAZN trial deal currently running that will get you access for nothing! It comes with support for iOS, Android, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One, PS4, and laptop/PC streaming (including Mac devices).

Atalanta vs Real Madrid: live stream the Champions League in Australia

In Australia, Optus Sport is again home to the Champions League action this season, making it the place to head for Atalanta vs Real Madrid this week. You'll need to get up early, as kick-off time for the game in Australia is 7am AEDT on the morning of Thursday, February 25. Optus coverage can be streamed via mobile and tablet with the channel's app, while cord-cutters can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to Optus Sport, you can use one of our favourite VPNs listed above to tune in from wherever you are.

How to watch Atalanta vs Real Madrid in New Zealand

The official broadcaster for the Champions League in New Zealand is Sky Sports . The channel will be broadcasting the biggest games from the 2020/21 competition, including this week's Atalanta vs Real Madrid clash, which is scheduled to kick off at 9am NZDT on the morning of Thursday, February 25. Anyone with Sky Sport as part of their pay TV package can use the BeIN Sport Connect app to stream coverage either online or via the app on most modern mobile devices, but the service isn't available on a standalone basis. However, Sky Sport Now exists as an option for Kiwis who want access to Sky Sport channels on a contract-free basis.

How to live stream Atalanta vs Real Madrid and watch the Champions League in India tonight

In India, Sony Pictures Networks (SPN) continues to broadcast the UEFA Champions League, showing tonight's Atalanta vs Real Madrid match just as it will be showing all the biggest games of the new 2020/21 season. Coverage will stretch across both TV and its over-the-top streaming service, SonyLIV, with the kick-off time for Atalanta vs Real Madrid set for 1.30am IST on Wednesday night / Thursday morning.

Atalanta vs Real Madrid latest team news

The home side will be without right-wing back Hans Hateboer, with Joakim Maehle set to deputise.

Madrid's medical staff are meanwhile working overtime, with an array of Los Blancos talent currently on the sidelines.

Striker Karim Benzema is the latest player to be added to the Real injury list, with the French star joining Eden Hazard, Sergio Ramos, Rodrygo, Marcelo, Eder Militao, Daniel Carvajal and Federico Valverde on those unavailable for this game.