Asus Trade Up Your Graphics program could make upgrading your graphics card more affordable

Asus has announced a new program called Trade Up Your Graphics, which aims to make it more affordable for its customers to upgrade to the latest Nvidia graphics cards.

The program will give customers up to £270 cash rebate when they trade in their graphics card for a new Asus Nvidia graphics card, including the latest RTX series of cards.

Asus’ TUF Gaming, Phoneix, Dual, Turbo and Republic of Gamers cards (including Strix) are the models on offer.

While you can only use the rebate to buy a new Asus Nvidia card, you can “trade in any brand of GeForce graphics card, including Nvidia Founders edition GeForce cards” according to Asus. You can also trade in an AMD Radeon RX480 for a new Nvidia card – though that appears to be the only AMD card the program accepts.

For Nvidia cards, the program accepts all GeForce cards from the GTX 650 upwards. The amount of cash you get depends on what tier of GPU you’re trading in, and what tier of GPU you want to buy.

The tiers are listed as ‘Good’, ‘Better’ and ‘Best’. Asus offers the following example: if you trade in a GeForce GTX 950 card, which is listed under the 'Good' trade-in price for an Asus Dual GeForce RTX 2070 O8G graphics card, which is listed in the 'Better' category, you will receive a £65 rebate or their trade up.

Meanwhile, if someone trades in an Nvidia GTX 1080 Ti, which is in the 'Best' category, for the ROG Strix GeForce RTX 2080 Ti O11G (also 'Best'), then you’d get £270 off the price.

Interesting timing

The launch of this new program is certainly interesting timing, as Nvidia is rumored to be unveiling its new RTX Super line of GPUs any day now. This could be one of the reasons Asus is so keen to get people to upgrade their graphics cards.

Whatever the reason, getting money off your next GPU upgrade is definitely welcome, so if you were thinking of swapping out your graphics card for a more powerful GPU, then check out the Trade Up Your Graphics website to see if you can make a decent saving.