Argentina vs Colombia live stream: how to watch Copa America semi-final for free and from anywhere

With four convincing wins on the bounce, Argentina are on a roll and will be hoping to book their place in the Copa America final with a fifth in this semi-final clash. Follow our guide to watch a Argentina vs Colombia live stream and follow the Copa America 2021 last four game from anywhere today.

As expected, Lionel Messi has pulled the strings for Argentina, with the out-of-contract Barcelona star assisting two and scoring one for La Albiceleste as they beat Ecuador 3-0 to book their place in the semis.

Having sufferered back-to-back defeats, Colombia scraped their way into the last four after edging Uruguay in a penalty shoot out in the last round, with Napoli keeper David Ospina the hero after saving twice.

With Messi and co on fire, one suspects Colombia best hope of progress may once again be through this route. That said, last time this par met in the Copa America two years ago, it was Los Cafeteros that came out on top with two goals to the good.

With Brazil waiting in the final, this should be a belter. So follow our guide below as we explain how to get a Argentina vs Colombia live stream and watch the semi-final from wherever you are in the world and for FREE.

Free Copa America live streams

The best thing about Copa America 2021 is that every single game is being shown for free in the UK, with the BBC airing the Argentina vs Colombia clash. Some are also being shown on free-to-air channels across South America. Just check your local listings for specific game coverage details.

UK - BBC and BBC iPlayer

Argentina - Televisión Pública

Brazil - SBT

Chile - Canal 13

Peru - América Televisión

How to live stream Argentina vs Colombia from outside your country

Scroll down for all the ways you can watch Argentina vs Colombia online in a number of countries around the world. But first, you should know that if you're abroad at any point during the tournament, you probably won't be able to watch the footy like you normally would at home.

This is because of geo-blocking, a digital restriction that means certain streaming services are only accessible in the region they're based in. Don't sweat it, though, as you've got the option of using a VPN to tune to your preferred coverage wherever you are.

Use a VPN to live stream Copa America 2021 from anywhere

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now

It's compatible with loads of devices including iOS, Android, Amazon Fire Stick, PlayStation, Apple TV and such, and we found it secure, speedy and simple-to-use.

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location

3. Go to the broadcaster's live stream - so if you're from the UK, just head to BBC iPlayer

How to watch a FREE Argentina vs Colombia live stream online in the UK

Football fans based in the UK can watch Argentina vs Colombia FREE online, along with every single game of Copa America 2021! You can also live stream Argentina vs Colombia online on BBC iPlayer. As a national broadcaster, it doesn't cost a penny to stream if you're located in the UK. Or if you're wanting to watch on a TV, you can tune in via the Red Button, too. Prepare for a late one though, as Argentina vs Colombia kicks off at 2am BST in the wee small hours of Wednesday morning. Coverage starts at 1.45am. Not in the UK right now? No worries - just use a VPN to port yourself back home to a UK location, then watch live as normal.

How to watch Argentina vs Colombia: live stream Copa America 2021 in the US

Soccer fans based in the US can tune in to Argentina vs Colombia on Fox Sports, which is showing all of the Copa America action. Kick-off is set for 9pm ET / 6pm PT. If you get the channel as part of your cable package, you can also watch Argentina vs Colombia on Fox Sports' streaming platform. How to watch Argentina vs Colombia without cable Not got cable? There are plenty of over-the-top TV streaming services you can use too. Of the many options, we think Sling TV is the best fit for most soccer fans' needs, with its Blue package offering Fox Sports. Sling Blue usually costs $35 per month, but new subscribers can get a fantastic bargain - right now you can save big bucks with this Sling TV deal, which lets you get a whole month of Sling Blue for $10. Another great option is fuboTV, an even more comprehensive streamer that also offers Fox Sports channels. Packages start from $64.99 a month, but there's a FREE fuboTV trial you can try to see if it's right for you. Spanish-language coverage of Argentina vs Colombia is also available in the US via TUDN and Univision. And remember, if you're abroad right now you can use a VPN to tune into your home subscription service, no matter where you are in the world.

How to watch Argentina vs Colombia in Australia

In Australia, Optus Sport is the place to watch Argentina vs Colombia, which kicks off at 11am on Wednesday morning. The channel is showing all of the Copa America (and Euro 2020) action, and Optus' coverage can be streamed via mobile and tablet with the channel's app, while cord-cutters can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. You can sign up to Optus Sport on the service's website here. And if you're not in Oz right now, simply use a VPN to tune in as normal on your Optus account.

How to watch Argentina vs Colombia: live stream Copa America 2021 soccer in Canada

Spanish-language cable channel Univision is showing Argentina vs Colombia and all the rest of the Copa America action in Canada. The game kicks off at 9pm ET / 6pm PT, with Univision's coverage getting underway at 8.30pm ET / 5.30pm PT.

How to watch Copa America 2021 online in New Zealand