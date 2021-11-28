Apple's all-new AirPods 3 just crashed to record-low price ahead of Cyber Monday

If you're browsing for early Cyber Monday deals, we've just spotted a new record-low price for the all-new AirPods 3. Apple's 3rd generation AirPods are now on sale for $149.99 when you apply the additional $20 coupon at checkout. That's a total savings of $29 and $30 less than the current price of the AirPods Pro.
The Cyber Monday deals event is the perfect opportunity to score Apple's best-selling AirPods at a discounted price, and we predict you'll see a better offer during tomorrow's sale. As of right now, the Airpods 3 are in stock and ready to ship, so we'd snap up this epic Cyber Monday deal while you can.
Cyber Monday AirPods deal
New Apple AirPods (3rd Generation):
$179 $149.99 at Amazon
Save $29.01 - Just ahead of Cyber Monday, Amazon just dropped the all-new AirPods 3 to a new record-low price of $149.99 when you apply the additional $20 savings at checkout. That's a total savings of $29 and $5 less than Friday's deal. This early Cyber Monday deal is a limited-time offer from Amazon, so you should take advantage now before it's too late.
Apple's AirPods 3 were released last month and are replacing the 2019 AirPods 2. The 3rd generation earbuds feature a new design that resembles the AirPods Pro with shorter stems that now include touch-capacitive force sensors for easy controls. You're also getting improved sound with spatial audio that results in a more immersive experience. The AirPods come with a MagSafe charging case that provides more than 30-hours of total listening time and can be charged using a Qi-compatible charging mat or a Lightning connector.
See more of today's best Cyber Monday AirPods deal on the AirPods Pro, the 2019 AirPods, and Apple's luxurious AirPods Max.
See more Cyber Monday AirPods deals
All-new Apple AirPods Pro:
$ 249 $179 at Amazon
Save $70 - While this isn't the lowest price we've seen (the AirPods dropped to $159 last week) this is the best deal you can find right if you want to get your hands on the best-selling AirPods Pro. They're the best-sounding earbuds from Apple, with a new active noise cancellation feature, and are more snug and premium-feeling than the original versions - we gave them 4.5/5 stars in our review. This offer has been flashing in and out of stock as of late, so we'd grab this Cyber Monday deal today.
AirPods with wired charging case:
$159 $99.99 at Amazon
Save $60 - If you're looking for the cheapest Cyber Monday AirPods deal, Amazon has the 2019 AirPods with wired charging case on sale for just $99 when you apply the additional $15 coupon at checkout. That's a total savings of $60 and just $10 more than the record-low price.
Apple AirPods Max:
$549 $429 at Amazon
Save $120 - Amazon's early Cyber Monday deals include Apple's powerful AirPods Max on sale for a record-low price of $429. The over-ear headphones feature active noise cancellation to block out unwanted noise and provide up to 20 hours of battery life. Please note, this offer is for the Space Gray color.
See more of the best Cyber Monday Apple deals and the best Amazon Cyber Monday deals.