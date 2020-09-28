Apple Watch deals hit brand new Series 6 and SE models this week at Amazon

While Apple Watch deals have been taking up residence at a range of retailers in 2020, we didn't think we'd see offers sitting on the SE and Series 6 so soon after release. Amazon has been at the forefront of Apple Watch deals over the last few months, though, so if anyone was going to discount the brand new watches just days after they hit the market it's going to be the online giant.

You'll find savings of up to $15 available on the brand new Apple Watches this week at Amazon, bringing the price of the budget SE model down under $300. It's rare to find any Apple Watch deals on new releases, let alone models that only hit the market last week, so you'll want to move fast if you've been eyeing up these shiny new toys.

These savings leave you with a final price tag of $384.99 on the Apple Watch 6, which is particularly impressive considering the Series 5 version of this 40mm GPS configuration is still reaching $399.

That makes the new model with all its fancy new features cheaper than the previous generation, so that $15 off is working exceedingly hard for you right now.

After something cheaper? Much cheaper? The Apple Watch Series 3 is still available for a record low price of just $169 at Amazon right now. We've had this discount for a while now, but picking up a fully up to date (in terms of OS support) Apple Watch for that price is still worth mentioning if you're on a budget.

We're rounding up all of these Apple Watch deals just below, but you'll also find more discounts if you're shopping in the UK or Australia further down the page as well.

Apple Watch deals on Series 6 and SE

Apple Watch SE 44mm GPS: $309 $299 at Amazon

Amazon has shaved $10 off the price of the 44mm Apple Watch SE this week, bringing the larger budget model down under $300. That's a fantastic discount considering this is a newly released Apple device we're talking about here.

Apple Watch Series 6 40mm GPS: $399 $384.99 at Amazon

The Apple Watch Series 6 has been discounted by $15 at Amazon already. That comes as quite a surprise after these smartwatches only hit the market last week. You're getting the new S6 processor in here, with faster charging, blood oxygen monitoring and elevation tracking.

More Apple Watch deals

Apple Watch Series 3 38mm GPS: $199 $169 at Amazon

The Apple Watch Series 3 has been sitting at this record low price for a while at Amazon, but it's a bargain. Save an extra $30 over the usual discounted price (though we've been seeing it sitting around $179 for most of the year), or grab the larger 42mm for $199 down from $229.

Apple Watch deals around the world

You'll find all the cheapest prices on the latest Apple Watch deals from across the web right here, whether you're in the US, UK, or Australia.

If you're not sure Apple is your best bet, you can also take a look at the best cheap smartwatch deals on a range of models and brands, or head straight to the latest Garmin smartwatch sales and cheap Fitbit fitness tracker deals.