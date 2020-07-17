Apple Watch deals return to lowest ever sale price at Amazon

Apple Watch deals hit their lowest price ever a few weeks ago, and now you've got another chance to pick up a Series 3 for just $169. This sales price comes from Amazon, offering up the cheapest Apple Watch for $30 off its reduced price right now - a fantastic opportunity if you missed out on the sales of the last few weeks.

We've seen the Apple Watch Series 3 hit prices of $180 - $190 over the past few months, so this latest discount represents the cheapest the smartwatch has ever been. Last time this offer lasted a good week, so we wouldn't wait too long to snap it up. Stock looks strong right now, but with the popularity of similar offers in the past proving competitive, we don't know how long that will last.

If you'd prefer to shop around, however, you can always check out the best Apple Watch sales we've found from across the web, but you'll struggle to beat this price right now.

Not in the US? We're rounding up the best Apple Watch deals in the UK and Australia further down the page.

Find out more about the Apple Watch at Apple

Apple Watch deals: lowest price yet

Apple Watch Series 3, 35mm | $199 $169 at Amazon

We were previously happy with a $179 sales price on this entry-level smartwatch but that deal just got a whole lot better. Amazon has just knocked $30 off the Apple Watch Series 3, bringing it down to its lowest price yet.

View Deal

Shop all the latest Apple Watch deals at Amazon

More Apple Watch sales

Not sold on the Apple experience? Check out the best smartwatch deals going right now, or focus just on the latest Fitbit sales or Garmin fitness tracker deals. We're also rounding up all the best 4th of July Apple sales this weekend as well.