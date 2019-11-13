Apple TV is now on more Fire TV devices – including the 2nd-gen Cube

Apple TV has landed on the Fire TV Cube (2nd Generation) and the Fire TV (3rd Generation), joining the app on the Fire TV Stick, and Fire TV Stick 4K.

The new integration means that Fire TV users can now tune into Apple TV Plus original shows (provided you're a subscriber, of course), which includes everything from Steven Spielberg anthology stories to The Morning Show, starring Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, and Steve Carrell.

If you have a compatible Fire TV device, you can now also stream TV shows and movies you've purchased through Apple iTunes, as well as new content, which has been either purchased or rented, in the future. It's worth bearing in mind that purchases need to be made through a separate device with iTunes – you can't order anything new straight from your TV, unfortunately.

A still from The Morning Show on Apple TV Plus (Image credit: Apple)

Apple's playing the field

The inclusion of Apple TV Plus on Fire TV devices means that you can now ask Alexa to navigate your content, using the Alexa Voice Remote or far-field control on Fire TV Cube.

It's an unusually equitable move from Apple, which would normally favor its own voice assistant, Siri, over its competitors.

Apple playing nicely with other companies is something we've seen increasingly since Apple TV Plus was announced, as the tech giant strives to overtake streaming behemoths like Netflix, and the recently launched Disney Plus.

There's more to come, too; Amazon says that the Apple TV app will come to the Nebula Soundbar – Fire TV Edition before the year is out, and will land on JVC Fire TV Edition Smart 4K TVs in early 2020.

Don't have a Fire TV device yet? Don't forget that Black Friday and Cyber Monday are coming up very soon, and we're already seeing lots of fantastic Amazon deals, which means you could bag yourself a real bargain this November.