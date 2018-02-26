Apple iPhone X available with a minimum buyback of Rs 20,000 and free screen replacement

There's a new limited period offer for the iPhone X buyers. Apple has announced a collective discount of Rs 30,000 on a purchase of a new iPhone X at Apple Premium Resellers.

Users can avail a minimum buyback discount of Rs 20,000 on their smartphones. Additionally, there’s a cash back offer of Rs 10,000 on purchase done via EMI transaction using ICICI Bank Credit Card. The offer can only be availed under the buyback scheme, where customers will receive the amount after 90 days.

Among the eligible phones, the iPhone 6s 16GB can get you a discount of Rs 20,000 provided the device you intend to exchange switches on and is in a working condition. The buyback is also applicable on other iPhones launched after 6s at a higher discount. Not just Apple, but phones from Google, Samsung and OnePlus are also under the offer. You can check your phone’s eligibility here.

The buyback value of the Galaxy Note 8 (256GB) is Rs 53,725 and the cash back Is of Rs 10,000. Apple is selling the iPhone X 64GB for Rs 95,390. So technically, a Galaxy Note 8 256GB user can buy the iPhone X at Rs 31,665. Similarly, a OnePlus 5T (128GB) user can buy the phone for Rs 51,765.

Moreover, the company is being generous to offer a ‘Free Screen Replacement’ for six months on the iPhone X, with reward points on iCircle. The iCircle program is Apple’s loyalty platform app run by company’s Premium Resellers at select stores.

The ‘Free Screen Replacement’ offer needs to be activated within seven days from the date of purchase. To avail this offer, the device must be purchased from a Premium Reseller channel partner only.