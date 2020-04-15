Apple deal alert at Best Buy: price cuts on the MacBook Air, iMac, and MacBook Pro

Best Buy's Apple sale includes deals on Apple's best-selling devices which include the MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, and iMac display.



For a limited time, you can get the 13-inch MacBook Air on sale for $899. That's a $200 discount and the best price we've found for the 13-inch laptop. If you're looking for more power, Best Buy has a $400 price cut on the MacBook Pro, and you can snag the latest model iMac 4K display on sale for $1,099.99.



The 2019 MacBook Air features a 13.3-inch Retina display and packs 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and an 8th Gen Intel Core i5 Dual-Core processor. The compact laptop weighs just 2.75 pounds, includes Touch-ID, and provides an impressive all-day battery life of 10 hours.



This is not only a fantastic deal but an excellent price for a newer model MacBook Air. This offer from Best Buy also includes one year of Apple TV+ with your MacBook purchase.

Apple deals:

Apple MacBook Air 13.3-inch Laptop: $1,099 $899 at Best Buy

For a limited time, Best Buy has a $200 price cut on the 2019 MacBook Air. The 13.3-inch laptop packs 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and a dual-core 8th-generation Intel Core i5 processor.

Apple MacBook Air 13.3-inch Laptop: $1,299.99 $949.99 at Best Buy

If you're interested in more storage, Best Buy has the 256GB MacBook Air on sale for $949.99. The 13-inch laptop packs 8GB of RAM, a dual-core 8th-generation Intel Core i5 processor and provides up to 12 hours of battery life.

Apple MacBook Pro: $2,799.99 $2,399.99 at Best Buy

You can score a $400 price cut on the 15-inch MacBook Pro. The powerful laptop features a 9th generation 8-core Intel Core i9 processor and packs 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.

Apple 21.5-inch iMac (latest model): $1,299.99 $1,099.99 at Best Buy

Best Buy has the 21.5-inch iMac on sale for $1,099.99. The high-performance iMac features a Retina 4K display and packs a Quad-core 8th-generation Intel Core i3 processor and powerful Radeon Pro 500X-series graphics.

