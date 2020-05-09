AMD Ryzen 4000 ‘Renoir’ leak hints at a seriously powerful 8-core APU

AMD Ryzen desktop APUs are about to get a major boost and step up to 8-cores, at least going by a leaked benchmark.

The result for what speculation contends is an AMD Ryzen 4000 ‘Renoir’ desktop APU shows an 8-core, 16-thread chip which would double up on the current Ryzen 3000 APUs that are led by a quad-core part (the Ryzen 5 3400G).

AMD Eng Sample: 100-000000149-40_40/30_YAM4, 1 CPU, 8 cores, 16 threadsBase clock 3 GHz, turbo 3.95 GHz (avg)Asrock B550 Taichihttps://t.co/a5aO2qvl9eMay 7, 2020

As you can see, the benchmark spotted by TUM_APISAK (and Komachi – both of whom are the source of many hardware leaks on Twitter) comes from User Benchmark and shows an 8-core chip which is clocked at 3GHz with boost to 3.95GHz. The User Benchmark score itself was recorded as 86.2%.

Of course, we need to take any leak with a sizeable amount of caution, and assuming this is a genuine AMD part, the clock speeds reflect an engineering sample chip, so aren’t representative of the final performance you can expect.

The processor was benchmarked in an ASRock B550 motherboard and will reportedly support not just this and X570 boards, but also B450 and X470 products.

As Wccftech reports, _rogame (another high-profile Twitter leaker) also chimed in on this one, claiming that there are currently (at least) two Renoir APUs undergoing testing, both 8-core models, one running at 3GHz and one at 3.5GHz, with the GPU purportedly clocked at 1750MHz in both cases (he’s guessing that the Vega integrated graphics will be 8 compute units – the same as the Ryzen 9 4900HS which is also clocked at that speed).

Performance jump

Assuming all this speculation is on the mark, or at least near it, we can expect a considerable jump in performance with AMD’s Ryzen 4000 APUs compared to existing models.

While User Benchmark scores are not the first benchmark you’d turn to in an ideal world, the result of 86.2% puts this alleged sample chip roughly in line with the sort of performance you’ll get from the Ryzen 7 4800H (which averages at 86% bang on in the User Benchmark database).

For comparison, the Ryzen 5 3400G comes in at an average of 74%, and of course the jump to 8-cores will be more than welcome for those looking for a compelling APU, although obviously this alleged top-end chip will come with a price premium compared to the quad-core 3400G.

Pricing will likely be pitched some way under AMD’s Ryzen 7 3700X 8-core desktop CPU, although exactly how far under is of course a complete guessing game at this point.

It’s further expected that as well as this 8-core model, there will be a quad-core offering for those who don’t want to fork out that much for an APU. According to Wccftech’s sources, the new AMD Ryzen 4000 APUs are expected to launch in July.

The existing Ryzen 5 3400G offers a base clock of 3.7GHz with boost to 4.2GHz and the integrated GPU is Vega 11 Graphics clocked at 1400MHz, with the chip having a TDP of 65W (the latter is expected to be maintained with the incoming 8-core model).