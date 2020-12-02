AMD CEO Lisa Su to give CES keynote, Ryzen 5000 APUs and Radeon RX 6700 rumored

AMD has announced that its CEO Dr Lisa Su will be giving a keynote at next year’s digital-only CES.

The company hasn’t given much away, but said Su’s keynote speech - which will take place on January 12 – will focus on AMD's vision for the "future of research, education, work, entertainment and gaming, including a portfolio of high-performance computing and graphics solutions."

While AMD is keeping quiet on what we can expect from the CES keynote, rumors suggest the company will use the event to unveil its Ryzen 5000 series mobile processors, after launching the Ryzen 4000 series at last year’s CES.

These APUs, codenamed 'Cezanne', are expected to be based on the Zen 3 architecture, and could be be AMD's final chip to feature on the AM4 socket. Rumors also suggest the laptop chip will feature max base and boost clock speeds of 2.6GHz and 4.4GHz, respectively, and will continue to utilize the Vega GPU.

There’s also talk that AMD is planning to debut low-power Ryzen 5000 APUs codenamed ‘Van Gogh’. These chips, which will reportedly be based on Zen 2 and could AMD’s first APUs to feature built-in Navi graphics, is also expected to debut at CES 2021.

That’s not all the company reportedly has planned for the now-virtual CES conference. AMD is also looks set to show off its RDNA 2-based Radeon RX 6700 GPUs, which will deliver a more affordable alternative to the Radeon RX 6800 XT and Radeon RX 6800.

AMD might also talk about the Threadripper 5000 series based on Zen 3 architecture, and could detail its upcoming support for Ryzen 5000 Desktop CPUs on 400-series motherboards

Lisa Su’s keynote will take place on January 12 at 11am EST.

