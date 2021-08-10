Amazon just dropped the 2021 iPad Pro down to a brand new record low price

Amazon has just slashed nearly $100 off the price of the 11-inch iPad Pro in a record breaking discount that leaves us with an excellent $699.99 sales price. That's a fantastic offer considering this model has only been on the shelves since May, and we usually have to wait a lot longer for our first major discounts on these premium tablets.

We've previously seen retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart tinkering with $50 discounts on this model over the last few weeks. In fact, we were celebrating that $749 sales price as recently as last week. We spotted this $699.99 price early this morning, so we don't know how long it will last. If you've been holding out for a considerable saving such as this we'd recommend striking while the deal is hot here.

Of course, if you're splashing out on the larger 12.9-inch model, you'll find the same $100 discount available. We've seen this $999 price (was $1,099) for a few weeks now, but it still represents an excellent saving considering the power inside this device.

Not in the US? Scroll down for more cheap iPad deals in your region.

Today's best iPad deals

iPad Pro 11-inch (2021): $799 $699.99 at Amazon

Save $99 - This is an excellent discount on the recently released iPad Pro. You're saving nearly $100 on the 11-inch model here, an extra $50 more than previous record discounts. This saving is available across the full range of storage configurations as well.

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2021): $1,099 $999 at Amazon

Save $100 - This $100 discount on the 12.9-inch iPad Pro has been around a little longer than the offer on the smaller device above. However, it's still a record low price on an impressive piece of kit and well worth the upgrade if you're looking for that gorgeous XDR display.

More of today's best iPad deals

