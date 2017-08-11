Amazon Great Indian Sale Day 3: best deals on Bluetooth speakers

Today is the third day of the Amazon Great Indian Sale and Amazon is offering some good deals on mobiles, accessories, laptops, etc. Bluetooth speakers have become popular over the last few years. In this list, we are going to look at some of the deals being offered on Bluetooth speakers.

JBL Flip 3 @ Amazon @ Rs. 8,980 (Save Rs. 3,010)

Apart from being one of the most popular Bluetooth speakers on this list, this is also the costliest one. The JBL Flip 3 is being offered for Rs. 8,980, down from its original price of Rs. 11,990. The speaker comes with a 3,000mAh battery and weighs 449 grams.

Sony SRS-XB10 @ Amazon @ Rs. 3,300 (Save Rs. 1,690)

The Sony SRS-XB10 Bluetooth speaker is available for Rs. 3,300 compared to its original price of Rs. 4,990. The speaker comes with a 1,400mAh battery and weighs 399 grams. It comes with IPX5 Waterproof certification.

Boat Stone 600 @ Amazon @ Rs. 1,799 (Save Rs. 2,191)

The Boat Stone 600 Bluetooth speaker is currently being offered at Rs. 1,799 compared to its regular price of Rs. 3,990. The speaker comes with Bluetooth 4.0 support and comes with IPX6 water and dust resistance.

Portronics POR-567 @ Amazon @ Rs. 1,649 (Save Rs. 850)

The Portronics POR-567 is available for Rs. 1,649, down from its regular price of Rs. 2,499. You save Rs. 850 on this deal. The speaker weighs 440 grams.

JBL GO @ Amazon @ Rs. 1,899 (Save Rs. 1,591)

The JBL GO Bluetooth speaker is currently being offered at Rs. 1,899, down from its regular price of Rs. 3,490. The speaker comes with a 600mAh battery and weighs 132 grams.

Boat Stone 200 @ Amazon @ Rs. 1,579 (Save Rs. 911)

The Boat Stone 200 is currently available for Rs. 1,579 compared to its original price of Rs. 2,490. The speaker comes with Bluetooth 4.1 support. It comes with a 1,500mAh battery and weighs 349 grams. It comes with IPX5 certification.

Philips BT64B @ Amazon @ Rs. 1,349 (Save Rs. 650)

The Philips BT64B is available for Rs. 1,349 compared to its original price of Rs. 1,999. You can save Rs. 650 on this deal. The speaker comes with built-in FM tuner. It weighs 145 grams.

Philips BT50B @ Amazon @ Rs. 1,299 (Save Rs. 700)

The Philips BT50B is being offered at Rs. 1,299, down from its original price of Rs. 1,999. It comes with 6 hours of battery life and weighs 90 grams.

Zoook ZB-JAZZ @ Amazon @ Rs. 1,240 (Save Rs. 259)

The Zoook ZB-JAZZ is available for Rs. 1,240 compared to its original price of Rs. 1,499. The speaker comes with an 1,800mAh battery and weighs 299 grams.

Logitech X50 @ Amazon @ Rs. 1,099 (Save Rs. 1,396)

The Logitech X50 is currently available for Rs. 1,099 compared to its original price of Rs. 2,495. It comes with Bluetooth support and a 3.5mm audio jack. It weighs 141 grams.

Also check out the best deals offered by Amazon on TVs, Apple products, refrigerators and more.