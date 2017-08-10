Amazon Great Indian Sale 2017: best deals on TVs

Amazon also has a range of TVs in the Great Indian Sale this year. Some of the best deals on TVs are listed below.
Launching exclusively on Amazon, this TCL Smart TV comes with 4K support. It runs on Android TV so you can download compatible apps from the Play Store. A quad-core processor powers this TV along with 2.5GB RAM and 16GB internal storage. Harman Kardon speakers, HDR Pro, built-in Chromecast, DTS Premium and Dolby Digital sound technology are other highlights of the TV.
On purchase of this TCL 65 inches UHD TV, you get a 32 inches HD ready TV free.
This is a HD-ready LED TV from Samsung. It comes with 2 HDMI ports and 2 USB ports for extended connectivity. Some special features of the TV include screen capture, sound capture, cinema mode and cricket mode.
Another HD-ready LED TV from Samsung, this one comes with a bigger display and different TV modes. Additionally, it also features 5Wx2 audio output and Dolby Digital Plus for an enhanced audio experience.
This LG TV comes with support for Full HD content. It is a smart TV, so you can run apps like YouTube, Netflix and others. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, Miracast, 1 HDMI and 1 USB port.