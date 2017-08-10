Amazon Great Indian Sale 2017: best deals on TVs

Amazon also has a range of TVs in the Great Indian Sale this year. Some of the best deals on TVs are listed below.

TCL Android M 4K UHD LED Smart TV at Rs 109,990 @ Amazon (get 32 inches TV free)

Launching exclusively on Amazon, this TCL Smart TV comes with 4K support. It runs on Android TV so you can download compatible apps from the Play Store. A quad-core processor powers this TV along with 2.5GB RAM and 16GB internal storage. Harman Kardon speakers, HDR Pro, built-in Chromecast, DTS Premium and Dolby Digital sound technology are other highlights of the TV.

On purchase of this TCL 65 inches UHD TV, you get a 32 inches HD ready TV free.

Samsung 24 inches LED TV at Rs 11,699 @ Amazon (save Rs 4,801)

This is a HD-ready LED TV from Samsung. It comes with 2 HDMI ports and 2 USB ports for extended connectivity. Some special features of the TV include screen capture, sound capture, cinema mode and cricket mode.

Samsung 32 inches LED TV at Rs 17,990 @ Amazon (save Rs 10,910)

Another HD-ready LED TV from Samsung, this one comes with a bigger display and different TV modes. Additionally, it also features 5Wx2 audio output and Dolby Digital Plus for an enhanced audio experience.

LG 43 inches Full HD Smart TV at Rs 37,999 @ Amazon (save Rs 16,901)

This LG TV comes with support for Full HD content. It is a smart TV, so you can run apps like YouTube, Netflix and others. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, Miracast, 1 HDMI and 1 USB port.