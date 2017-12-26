The best Amazon Boxing Day sales and deals 2017

Christmas is here and that means the Amazon Boxing Day sales are too. Actually, it looks there are some great deals out there already! You'd think retailers would have had their fill of discounted deal delights in recent times with Black Friday, Cyber Monday and the run-up to Christmas with lots of last minute offers to tempt a late purchase.

Online retailers, and they don't come much bigger than Amazon, see a huge number of shoppers head online over the Christmas break though. And let's face it, once we've got the Christmas shopping out of the way, it's nice to treat yourself a bit, especially if a particular discount didn't turn up for you in the recent sales. Or maybe Santa forgot to bring you what you really wanted despite all those letters and subtle hints? We know many of you often get a fresh stack of Amazon vouchers to spend. Commiserations if gran bought you HMV ones again.

As mentioned earlier, Amazon started releasing deals before of Boxing Day. We were even finding some great offers as early as Christmas Eve. And we're sharing those epic deals with you right here on this page. If you want to know what's going on outside of the world of Amazon, we've rounded up all of the UK's other best Boxing Day Sales too.

We will be listing the best deals, split into categories for you below and we'll be adding to them beyond Boxing Day too as the Boxing Day Sales typically extend into the growing trend of 'Boxing Day week sales.'

If you're super keen to just get straight over to Amazon, we've provided a selection of links to the different sections of Amazon's site for you, so feel free dive into a category of your choosing. Stick with us a bit longer though and we'll bring you the latest highlights so far further down the page.

Just straight to the deals at the UK's biggest retailers. Links will open in new tab:

Amazon Boxing Day sales: Amazon products

Amazon makes a fantastic range of its own branded products. It also loves any old excuse to give them a cheeky discount, so we're expecting them to feature around the Boxing Day sales. Kindles, Echo speakers, Fire TV, Fire tablets and more are already getting early Boxing Day sales promotions.

Amazon Echo Dot (was £49.99) now £34.99

The Echo Dot is rapidly becoming one of Amazon' most popular devices and the most recognisable smart speaker in the world. It's a smaller speaker compared to the other Echo but it's brilliant if you want to 'Alexafy' an existing speaker/Hi-Fi system and it's quite punchy on its own too. Stock is low right now, but you can still order at this super low price, which we'd do before it goes back up to £50.View Deal

Amazon Boxing Day sales: TV deals

If nothing took your fancy around the Black Friday sales, this is your next best chance to get a great TV deal. We expect to see big discounts on everything from standard 1080p screens all the way up to huge 4K HDR Smart TVs. If you have an Xbox One X or a PS4 Pro you'll be wanting to take advantage of the new technology.

We'll keep updating this section with fresh deals as they roll in over the Christmas break. If you want to take a peek yourself, here's a link to the Amazon TV deals. We've pulled out some of the latest offers below too.

LG 28MT42VF 720p 28-inch LED TV | Now £129

This isn't going to win any awards for picture sharpness, but if you need something easy to put in a spare room or a kitchen this 28-inch model (from 2017) is a good choice from LG. Nothing fancy, but capable of doing a job cheaply.View Deal

Sony Bravia KD55XE7002 4K TV | Now £619

This 55-inch 4K HDR Sony TV is at its cheapest ever price right now as it's down to £619 from £1000. You're getting a lot of screen for your money but the price is still highly reasonable.View Deal

Panasonic TX-40EX700B 4K TV | Now £479

This 4K set offers four times the resolution of Full HD. It's been reduced from £800 since launch (and dropped again in price today), making it cheaper on Amazon compared to Currys etc at £479.View Deal

PRICE DROP! Toshiba 43-inch 4K TV | Now £299

If you want a 4K TV at the cheapest price possible, then this TV might be the one for you. This 43-inch 4K model comes with Freeview Play smart features and has been reduced for a second time to just £299.View Deal

LG 49UJ630 49-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV | Now £419

Looking to get in on the 4K revolution on a budget? This LG set may not boast the HDR, but has one of the most intuitive and broad smart TV operating systems built in.View Deal

Hisense H55N5500 55-inch Smart HDR 4K TV | Now £499

It's always great to see great 55-inch 4K TVs going under £500, but it's especially rare to find one with a High Dynamic Range (HDR) display too for such a low price. Well worth a look at just £499 down from £619.View Deal

Toshiba 55U5766DB 55-inch 4K TV | Now £409

A 55-inch 4K smart TV for £409? Well, it was £439, so it's already cheaper. That's a super low price considering Black Friday is a long way behind us now... thankfully the stock still seems to be there!View Deal

Samsung 55MU6400 55-inch Smart HDR 4K TV | Now £599

If you're in the market for a great Samsung 4K TV deal then how about this just £599? As with any decent Smart TV, you're also getting built-in Wi-Fi, meaning you can enjoy 4K streaming without additional cable clutter.View Deal

Hisense H60NEC5600UK 60-inch Smart HDR 4K TV | Now £649

An unbelievable price for a 60-inch TV with smart features and a 4K HDR display. You only have to look at the other prices in the size category to see what a huge saving this Hisense TV deal provides.View Deal

Sony Bravia KD65XE7093 65-inch 4K HDR Smart TV | Now £899

This TV has a massive saving compared to its regular £1399 price, and it's the cheapest we've seen for this 2017 4K, HDR-enabled 65-inch TV from Sony. It's got all the bits we're looking for in a 4K TV (apart from, perhaps, Dolby Vision) and it's utterly massive. A perfect Christmas addition for the family.View Deal

SAMSUNG QE65Q7CAMTXZT 65-inch 4K HDR QLED TV| Now £1799

This TV offers a almost zero-gap wall-mount to make its curved frame look even better, and Quantum Dot colour reproduction, which improves the quality and brightness of what’s being shown on screen. This is more like it for the price - although we’re not seeing this set listed many other places at the moment. It's a massive reduction from the previous £2149 price too.View Deal

Epson EH-TW570 HD Ready 3D Home Cinema and Gaming Projector was £387, now £269.99

This isn't going to give the greatest picture quality, as it's only HD Ready - 3,000 lumens of output is fine and 15,000:1 contrast ratio will be acceptable - but if you want to watch some films on a wall in a bedroom, this is a great price this festive period.View Deal

Amazon Boxing Day sales: Gaming deals

Oculus Rift and Touch Controllers Bundle £349 @ Amazon

This deal was popular on Black Friday, and it's back again for Boxing Day - your chance to get all next-gen virtually real through your PC. A low price for a limited time.View Deal

Amazon Boxing Day sales: PS4 deals

Amazon had some seriously strong Black Friday PS4 deals and PS4 Pro bundles and it's at it again in the post-Christmas rush.

We'll add the best PS4 deals for consoles and games below as and when they come along over the Christmas break. If you'd prefer to check them out yourself, head on over to the Amazon Boxing Day sales PS4 deals page. We've listed the latest offer below.

PS4 Slim | FIFA 18 | £229 @ Amazon

This new Amazon bundle comes with a copy of FIFA 18. So many other FIFA bundles have gone right up in price now since the main sales periods are winding up. But Amazon is holding out with this cheapest FIFA 18 PS4 bundle at just under £230.View Deal

PlayStation VR | PS4 Camera | Doom VFR | VR Worlds | £313.99

This starter bundle comes with everything you need to dive face-first into VR on your PS4. Doom VFR works surprisingly well as a virtual reality experience and isn't just a rehash of the 2016 game. The headset alone was £350 a few weeks ago!View Deal

Amazon Boxing Day sales: Nintendo Switch deals

Amazon had some incredible Nintendo Switch deals around Black Friday and have remained competitive ever since as gamers and families clamour for one of the most in demand consoles in years. We'll add any bundles below as soon as we see them.

Nintendo Switch | Super Mario Odyssey | £321 @ Amazon

You can now get the Nintendo Switch Super Mario Odyssey bundle with the other versions of the console too. There's not much of a discount, but even with that it's already sold out... thankfully, you can order now and be emailed when it's back in stock.View Deal

L.A. Noire £25.99 @ Amazon

We're fans of L.A. Noire over here, and if you want it for a lower price, Amazon has got just that for you. There's not much more to the deal than that - your choice, deal-hunter.View Deal

Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle £32.99 @ Amazon

This is the cheapest option we've seen for this game - and there's a lot of love for this title as well, so fill your boots if you're feeling game-y.View Deal

Amazon Boxing Day sales: Xbox One deals

Microsoft has spent another year losing ground to the PS4, which is excellent news for bargain hunters as Microsoft Xbox One S has been cheaper than a PS4 Slim for months now. All eyes are on the brand new Xbox One X though, which many see as way too expensive on its own at an eye-watering £450.

We're on a mission to find a bundle with a few games included at that price or less - there's currently nothing around, hence why this section is empty - we're keeping our eyes peeled.

We'll add the best Amazon Xbox One deals for consoles and games below as and when they come along over the Christmas break. If you'd prefer to check them out yourself, head on over to the Amazon Boxing Day sale Xbox One page. If you'd prefer to see what the competition is up to though, check out our roundup of the best Xbox One deals.

Xbox One S | Rocket League Blast-Off | Epson EH-TW650 Projector | £649.99 (save £150)

If you want big screen gaming, look no further. This top Xbox One S bundle gets you the 500GB console, Rocket League game and a full HD Epson projector that can give you up to a 300-inch display - plus you'll save £150!View Deal

Amazon Boxing Day sales: Computing deals

In need of a new computer or laptop? Well there will be deals a plenty over the next few days. Most the bases are usually covered, so expect cheap deals on uni laptops, hardcore gaming rigs and probably a few tablets or hybrid two-in-one convertibles. And there will be deals on computing parts, keyboards, routers and so on too.

We'll be adding fresh deals below over the next few days. If you'd prefer to browse yourself you can use the following links to head to relevant computing sections at Amazon.

Acer Swift 3 14-Inch Notebook Now £584.10

There's some serious power in this notebook - but we'll start with arguably the lowest spec. Full HD might not seem like a lot of pixels, but you won't notice that much - and with 8GB of RAM, a core i5 CPU, a low 1.5KG weight and tweaked speakers for better sound output, with 12 hours of battery.View Deal

Asus C201PA Chromebook Now £169.99

If you're happy to say goodbye to Windows and take advantage of the very capable Google/Android ecosystem services for basic laptop needs this 11.6-inch Chromebook comes with a 13-hour battery life.View Deal

Fusion 5 14.1-inch laptop Now £149.97

This super cheap laptop deal packs one hell of a punch for under £150. 4GB with a quad core processor means it can run much smoother than many other laptops around this price range. It only has a 64GB hard drive, and a Full HD screen - but for the price, that's acceptable - you'll just need to think about using cloud storage to save some things.View Deal

Asus Chromebook C300SA Now £261

This Chromebook comes with 4GB of RAM, that's double the memory of most cheap Chromebooks and will multitask much better. As it's a Chromebook, it uses the Chrome OS instead of Windows. If you're already a Chrome fan using Gmail, Google Docs and the like this is tempting at just £261 - be warned though, it's getting low on stock...View Deal

Microsoft Surface Pro with Surface Pro Type Cover Now £569.99

This tablet / laptop combination is still something we recommend - this is a little under-powered compared to the i5 options, but is still a good price for the Christmas period (was £620) if you feel like having a good mix.View Deal

Microsoft Office 365 Home + Norton Security Deluxe 5 Devices Only £74.99

Complete your new laptop purchase with Microsoft's suite of programs, allowing you to work whether you may be in the world, with all your files saved seamlessly to the cloud.View Deal

Amazon Boxing Day sales: Audio deals

Headphones, radios, speakers and soundbars are a staple for Amazon sales and we expect these Boxing Day sales to be no different. Stay tuned below for more of the best audio deals over the Christmas break. Can't wait? Head direct to Amazon's relevant deals pages via these direct links.

Amazon Boxing Day sales: Camera deals

Sony ILCE6300B Compact System Camera body Just £539 (inc cashback)

Superfast autofocus on this 24.2MP camera body, with a high-speed OLED display on the back to really make it easy to see what you're snapping. It's £639 on Amazon, but Sony is offering £100 back if you buy it directly through the site.View Deal

Amazon Boxing Day sales: Smart device deals

Smart Home devices are increasingly popular you'll want to track some some decent deals if Santa let you down. Heating, lighting and security cameras are just some of the things you can now control via your smartphone. Don't let your home get left behind.

Huawei Watch 2 4G Sport Smartwatch Now £199.99 (was £379)

If you're on the lookout for a fitness-based smartwatch but don't want to buy into the Apple ecosystem then how about this Android flavoured Huawei model? At just under £200 it's a massive reduction from the original £379 and comes with a two year warranty.View Deal

Fossil Men's Hybrid Smartwatch FTW1140 Just £89

This smartwatch looks, for all intents and purposes like a normal watch. But it can track your sleep, note your steps, vibrate with alarms and last six months on a battery - no screen, admittedly, but many don't want that. Style over tech, here.View Deal

Lumie Bodyclock ACTIVE 250 Now £64.99 (was £89.99)

If you're looking to wake up a little more easily, then this is the clock for you. You can wake to the sound of the radio, or just brighter lights - as well as being able to go to sleep with a slowly-lowering light.View Deal

TP-Link 1-Port Gigabit Passthrough Powerline Starter Kit Just £34.99

If you want to get your internet to new places, then passing it through the powerlines is a great and simple way to do it - and this starter kit is the cheapest it's ever been on Amazon.View Deal

Smarter Coffee (2nd gen) Only £119.99

If you want something that's going to perk you up in the morning but don't want the hassle of doing it yourself, the Smart Coffee machine is at its lowest price ever. Control your caffeine from a smartphone app and even control the blend and grind coarseness from the comfort of bed.View Deal

Nokia Body – BMI Wi-Fi Scale Now £39.99 (was £49.99)

If you want to keep an eye on your weight in a smarter way, this is the method of doing it - the scales are down to a super low price, can show on your phone through the Health Mate app and even know which member of the family is stepping on it. It's not as cheap as it was, but still down in cost.View Deal

Hive Active Heating and Hot Water with Professional Installation Now £184.99 (was £199.99)

If you want to get a bit more Alexa-friendly with your heating and hot water, then this option is good for you. Not because it uses Hive (which is decent) but that someone else will install it for you. Probably a good thing...View Deal

Other Amazon deals

You’re here for tech, but we know you buy other stuff, and you just can’t miss these great Boxing Day sales deals on Amazon.

Eve Memory Foam Mattress, UK Double Now £389.99 (was £599.99)

There's a real trend towards new, boxed memory foam mattresses with a top layer of the squidgy stuff, which is designed to help keep you cool. This is an absolutely massive saving on this, just for today only!View Deal

Plymouth Original Strength Dry Gin, 70 cl Just £19

Christmas is a wonderful time, but it can be stressful if you're entertaining - so reward yourself with this low price on a fancy bottle of gin.View Deal

Panasonic ER-GB80 Beard, Hair and Body Trimmer Only £39.99

If you want to trim hairy things, you need a hair trimmer. It's simple maths. And to do so effectively, you need to buy one that doesn't cost a huge amount of money - which is why this option, with attachment and multiple length options, is a great choice today if you need to upgrade.View Deal

25% off Le Creuset Cookware

Did your Christmas dinner suffer at the hands of some decades old cookware? Well now's the time to upgrade, and you can get 25% off Le Creuset Cookware right now at Amazon.View Deal

