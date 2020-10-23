Amazon Black Friday deals offer the cheapest Samsung Galaxy Tab sales we've seen

Amazon Black Friday deals are landing all around us, and today we're seeing some stunning Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 deals dropping prices to their all-time lowest positions.

We've seen a few of these Samsung Galaxy Tab deals dropping over the past few months, thanks to the launch of the Tab S7. However, we've never seen the 128GB Galaxy Tab S6 drop to this $519.99 price point before. That's a $130 discount down from the original $649.99 MSRP.

However, if you're looking to take work on the go - and you need a snazzy tablet to do so - you'll want to take a look at this keyboard bundle offer. Normally, the 128GB tablet and a keyboard case will set you back $829.98 all in, but we see it available for just $658 right now.

These Samsung Galaxy Tab deals aren't out of the blue, however. Amazon's Holiday sales event has been heralding early Black Friday deals all week, which means there are plenty of savings across the whole site right now. That comes after Prime Day kickstarted the sales season, and seeing as retailers are concerned that the traditional November date won't make Christmas delivery, we're being treated to a massive range of early Black Friday deals right now.

You'll find all these Samsung Galaxy Tab deals just below, but you'll also find more prices in the US, UK, and Australia further down the page as well.

Amazon Black Friday Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 deals

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite: $349.99 $279 at Amazon

Prime Day did have this Samsung Galaxy tablet available for $249.99, so $279 isn't the cheapest it's ever been. However, it's only $30 off and if you need a cheaper device straight away it's the best price on the web right now.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 - 128GB: $649.99 $519.99 at Amazon

However, this 128GB Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 is available for its lowest price ever at Amazon right now. That's a fantastic offer that knocks $130 off the original price tag to bring the 10.5-inch tablet down to just $519.99.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 - 128GB | Keyboard case: $829.98 $658.28 at Amazon

If you want to use your new tablet as more of a laptop, you'll want to take a look at this keyboard case bundle. It brings the 128GB Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 and a keyboard case down to just $658.28 - the lowest price yet. That's perfect for taking work on the go with a powerful set of accessories.

More Samsung Galaxy Tab deals

If the Amazon Black Friday deals aren't offering the prices you like right now, you can check out the cheapest offers on the full Samsung Galaxy Tab range just below.

