Early Cyber Monday iPad deals are live - shop the best sales right now

The Cyber Monday iPad deals have started to arrive, and that means it's a great time to go on the hunt for a cut-price Apple tablet.

As we saw with Black Friday, some of the best Cyber Monday iPad deals can be had on the expensive iPad Pro models, as well as older standard iPads, which can be found for serious discounts at the likes of Best Buy and Walmart in the US, and Very in the UK.

Cyber Monday officially kicks off on November 27, when we can expect to see some of the most compelling iPad deals. But right now you can score some bargain prices on certain iPad models in both the US and the UK as the Black Friday deals morph into their Cyber Monday form.

A word of caution, though – there are still deals that might look attractive on paper but which are really just discounts on a product's initial launch price. We track price history year-round at TechRadar, so we'll tell you when a deal is not what it seems and make sure you score a genuine saving. Read on for our pick of the best Cyber Monday iPad deals and check out our main Cyber Monday deals page for discounts on everything from OLED TVs to air fryers.

The best Cyber Monday iPad deals in the US

Apple iPad 10.2 2021 (64GB): was $329 now $249 at Best Buy

If you're looking for a cheap iPad ahead of Cyber Monday, Best Buy has the 10.2-inch iPad on sale for $249. That's $20 above the record-low price seen on Black Friday, but still a nice $80 discount. While it's not the speediest tablet in the range, a decent screen, quality design, and relatively speedy chip make this the affordable iPad that best suits most people's needs. For streaming, shopping, and doing a few light work tasks, it's a great choice. Price check: Walmart: $249

Apple iPad 10.9 2022 (64GB): was $449 now $399 at Walmart

Walmart's Cyber Monday deals include the 2022 iPad on sale for a record-low price of $399. Compared to the 2021 iPad, the latest entry-level tablet comes with a larger 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, Apple's powerful A14 Bionic chip for laptop-like speed, upgraded cameras with 4K video, and all-day battery life. It's a fantastic tablet at a great price, especially with today's $50 discount.

Apple iPad mini (2021): was $499 now $399 at Amazon

With $100 off its ticket price, this iPad mini deal is a bit of a steal. So it's worth snapping up now, especially as it's a great little tablet with a neat design and plenty of power, and works well as a portable gaming machine too.

Apple iPad Air 2022 (64GB): was $599.99 now $499.99 at Amazon

If you're looking for a powerful iPad in the Cyber Monday Apple deals, Amazon has the latest iPad Air on sale for a record-low price of $499.99. The iPad Air 5 packs a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, Apple's powerful M1 chip, which delivers laptop-like speed and performance and provides an all-day battery life. Note, to get the full $100 saving you'll need to tick the box on the product page that says Apply Coupon.

Magic Keyboard: was $299 now $215 at Walmart

To complement an 11-inch iPad Pro or iPad Air, Apple's Magic Keyboard offers a smart combination of keyboard, trackpad and tilting stand to transform an iPad into a pseudo computer. It's an essential accessory for people who want to be productive on Apple's tablets, but it's a pricey outlay on top of your tablet, so this $75 saving is a deal not to be missed.

Magic Keyboard Folio for iPad: was $249 now $169 at Walmart

Users of the 10th-gen standard iPad can turn it into a bit of a writing machine by adding the Magic Keyboard Folio. It provides a solid keyboard with a cover as well, and has a trackpad, and at this discounted price of just $169 it's a lot more affordable than usual.

Apple AirPods Pro 2: was $249 now $169 at Walmart

Another great partner for your iPad, the AirPods Pro 2 are great wireless earbuds. Take note: the case is the slightly older Lightning connector variant, rather than the updated USB-C charging nest.

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation): was $159 now $89.99 at Amazon

If you're looking to grab today's cheapest AirPods deal, Amazon has the best-selling AirPods 2 on sale for $89.99 - $10 above the record-equaling low price seen on Black Friday. It's a fantastic value for a pair of Apple's premium earbuds, and we predict they won't stay in stock for long.

Best Cyber Monday iPad deals in the UK

Apple iPad 10.2 2021 (64GB): was £369 now £299 at Very

This isn't the lowest price ever for this iPad, but it's enough of a discount to make this entry-level iPad worth your consideration, saving you money to put towards accessories or App Store apps and games.

Apple iPad mini (2021): was £569 now £519 at Amazon

A saving of £42 isn't mind-blowing, but it's still a handy discount on an already keenly-priced iPad. The refreshed design holds a great Retina display and a powerful A15 Bionic chip, which is still plenty powerful nearly two years later. As Apple has seemingly forgotten about the iPad mini, don't expect to see discounts that beat this one.

5th-gen Apple iPad Air (64GB): was £699 now £628 at Very

This is one of the best tablets on the market, though its price pre-sale may have kept people away. But thanks to this price drop this is a great tablet to invest in. It has a 10.9-inch liquid retina display, 64GB, Wi-Fi 6, 12MP front/12MP back camera, and more.

Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2022): was £1,249 now £1,179 at Amazon

Even discounted, the 12.9-inch iPad Pro is hardly cheap in the UK. But you are paying for one of the very best tablet experiences around. You can also save £110 on the 512GB model and £100 on the 1TB version. And as we don't expect the discounts to get much more generous than this, an iPad Pro with £55 to £110 shaved off its price tag isn't to be sniffed at.

Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2022): was £1,429 now £1,328 at Very

Over at Very the 12.9-inch iPad Pro with 128GB of storage has been cut by a decent £99. It's not exactly cheap, but that's still a nice little discount on the latest and greatest iPad.

Best iPad Cyber Monday deals in Australia

Apple 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2021): was AU$2,999 now AU$2,399 at Amazon

Save AU$600 - Need a bit more surface area for sketching or taking notes? The 2021 Apple iPad Pro comes with a big 12.9-inch screen, so you’ll never miss a beat whether you’re working away on your new artwork or streaming a movie. While the price is still astronomical, a AU$600 saving is still worth considering if this configuration suits your needs.

2022 Apple iPad 10.9 (Wi-Fi, 64GB): was AU$749 now AU$647 at Amazon

Save AU$102 - There's a little over AU$100 off on the 2022 (10th gen) Apple iPad 10.9-inch base model with just Wi-Fi connectivity and 64GB storage, making it the best value option right now. It's available in some fun colours, all at the same 14% discount on Amazon. We don't think this offer will last long, so don't dally on this one. The Wi-Fi+Cellular 64GB option also gets 10% off its RRP, down to AU$897 from AU$999.

Apple 11-inch iPad Pro (2021) | M1 / Wi-Fi / 2TB: was AU$2,849 now AU$2,114 at Amazon

Save AU$735 - It's extremely rare to see a 26% discount on an iPad... or any Apple product, really, so if you have the change to spare, this 11-inch, M1-powered slate could double up as your laptop if you get yourself a keyboard folio for it. It could be argued that its double use is value for money at this price. Plenty of storage, a beautiful screen, great cameras plus a Lidar scanner, there's a lot you're getting for your money.

2021 Apple 11-inch iPad Pro (M1, Wi-Fi+Cellular, 1TB): was AU$2,499 now AU$1,999.20 at Amazon

Save AU$499.80 - The 2TB model listed above might be overkill for most users, but 1TB could be useful to many. So it's good news that there's 20% off the asking price on Amazon right now. Note that this is the LTE version, so you can have it connected to a mobile network, which is handy if you will be using it for work. The offer is also only on the Silver colourway.

Apple 10.2-inch iPad (2021) | A13 / Wi-Fi / 64GB: was AU$549 AU$449 at The Good Guys

Save AU$100 - Discounts on this 64GB version of Apple's 9th-generation 10.2-inch iPad aren't uncommon, and usually hover around this AU$450 mark. In fact, its only been significantly cheaper once before, when it was AU$382 at Amazon earlier this year. That deal was so good we suspect it was a pricing error and thus won't be seen again anytime soon, so this is about as good as you'll get if you're after a 'cheap' new iPad.