Amazon back to school sale knocks Fire tablets to just $39.99

Snag incredible deals on the best-selling Fire tablet lineup at Amazon's back to school sale that's happening right now. The tech giant is offering record-low prices on Amazon's Fire tablets, with prices starting at just $39.99.

Our favorite back to school Fire tablet deals include a first-time discount on the all-new Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet which is on sale for $99.99 (was $149.99), the Amazon Fire 7 tablet marked down to just $39.99 (was $49.99) and the Fire 7 Kids Pro tablet on sale for a record-low price of $59.99 (was $99.99).



See more of Amazon's best Fire tablet deals below, and keep in mind, these are limited-time offers, and we probably won't see prices like this until the upcoming Black Friday deals event.

Amazon back to school sale: Fire tablet deals

Amazon Fire 7 Tablet (2019): $49.99 $39.99 at Amazon

Save $10 - Amazon's cheapest Fire Tablet deal is the Fire 7 that's on sale for just $39.99 - just $10 more than the record-low price. The seven-inch Alexa-enabled tablet packs 16GB of storage and provides up to seven hours of battery life.

Amazon Fire HD 8 Tablet (2020): $89.99 $59.99 at Amazon

Save $30 - You can get the 2020 Fire HD 8 tablet on sale for $59.99 at Amazon. That's a $30 discount and only $5 more than the record-low Black Friday price. The eight-inch HD display tablet that provides 12-hours of battery life and works with Amazon Alexa for hands-free control.View Deal

Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet (2021): $149.99 $99.99 at Amazon

Save $50 - The Amazon back to school sale has the all-new Fire HD 10 tablet on sale for a record-low price of $99.99. The 10-inch tablet packs the powerful octa-core processor, works with Amazon Alexa, and provides an impressive 12-hours of battery life. This is the first discount we've seen for the 2021 tablet, and we probably won't see a deal like this until the upcoming Black Friday sale.

Fire 7 Kids Pro tablet: $99.99 $59.99 at Amazon

Save $40 - The cheapest Kids Fire tablet deal, Amazon has the all-new Fire 7 Kids Pro tablet on sale for $59.99. This is the second time Amazon has discounted the 7-inch tablet that's designed for kids ages 6+ and comes with a slim kid-friendly case and one year of Amazon Kids Plus.

Amazon Fire 8 Kids Edition: $139.99 $89.99 at Amazon

Save $50- The Amazon Fire 8 Kids tablet is on sale for $89.99 - only $10 more than the record-low Black Friday price. The eight-inch tablet features easy parental controls, a kid-proof case, and a year of Amazon Kids Unlimited, which gives you access to apps, games, books, videos, and more.

All-new Fire HD 10 Kids tablet: $199.99 $139.99 at Amazon

Save $60 - You can get the all-new Fire HD 10 Kids tablet on sale for $139.99 at Amazon's back to school sale. This is only the 2nd time we've seen the 10-inch tablet discounted and only $10 more than the all-time low price we saw during Prime Day.

More Amazon Fire tablet deals

Shop more offers with our roundup of the best back to school sales and see more of the best cheap Fire Tablet deals and sales that are happening now.



Interested in iPad offers? You can also see the best cheap iPad deals and see upcoming offers at the Labor Day sales event.