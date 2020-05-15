The all-new XPS 13 laptop gets a $100 price cut at Dell

Just ahead of the Memorial Day sales event, Dell is slashing the price on the all-new XPS 13 laptop. For a limited time, you can get the Dell XPS 13 on sale for $899.99. That's a $100 discount and the best price we've found for the powerful laptop.



The Dell XPS 13 features a 13.3-inch InfinityEdge display and packs 4GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, and a 10th Generation Intel Core i3-1005G1 processor. The powerful laptop received an upgraded battery life of up to 19 hours, and the new 2.25mm webcam is now placed above the display. Perfect for students and travel, the lightweight XPS 13 is Dell's smallest 13-inch laptop and weighs just 2.7 pounds.



This is a fantastic deal if you're looking to upgrade your machine and the lowest price we've seen for this specific model. Availability is limited, so you should act fast before it's too late.

Dell XPS 13 laptop deal:

Dell XPS 13 Laptop: $999.99 $899.99 at Dell

A fantastic price, the all-new Dell XPS 13 laptop is on sale for $899.99. The powerful laptop features a 13.3-inch touch screen and packs 4GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, and a 10th Generation Intel Core i3-1005G1 processor.

