During the Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase for E3 2021, we got a new look at the different civilizations making up World's Edge real-time strategy title, Age of Empires 4. The game is set to be available for PC on Steam and Xbox Game Pass for PC on October 28, 2021.

You can check out the new trailer below:

Console fans will have to keep waiting however, as it's not coming to Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S or Xbox One, at least for now.