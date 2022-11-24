Act now! Save up to 33% off these robot vacuums - for 24 hours only

If you're looking for an automated clean then head over to Amazon for five Yeedi robot vacuum deals at their lowest ever price.

The biggest saving is on the Yeedi Vac 2 Pro, which is now $299.99, down from $449.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab), but all five deals are well worth a look. They include a hybrid vacuum and mop and several standard robot vacuums and the cheapest model starts from just $199.99.

These models are up there with some of the best robot vacuums we've tested, meaning that these are easily among some of the best 2022 Black Friday deals overall.

The only downside it that the deals will only be live for 24 hours during Thanksgiving Day. Given that they'll end soon - and bearing in mind that the stock may not even last that long - now really is the time to strike to get an automated clean for less.

(opens in new tab) Yeedi Vac: was $299.99 now $179.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

This robot vacuum is currently down to its lowest price ever at Amazon this Black Friday. This handy cleaner is a great tool in apartments that have bare carpet, wood, or tile floors and can even pick up a decent amount of pet hair, though you will need to give it a clean regularly to ensure it keeps cleaning automatically.

(opens in new tab) Yeedi Vac Max: was $349.99 now $239.98 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

This Yeedi robot vacuum is practically identical to the regular model, but it comes with a few upgrades. It has a 240ml water tank and a longer 200 minutes runtime that make it a more capable cleaner. It's also down to its lowest-ever price this Black Friday.

(opens in new tab) Yeedi Vac 2 Pro: was $499.99 now $299.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

If you want a more high-end robot vacuum, the Yeedi Vac 2 Pro will be more up your street. It offers more powerful cleaning than the regular model, and its mopping capabilities are better too; the only downside is that its map management is fairly basic. This Yeedi vacuum is also down to its lowest price at Amazon right now.

(opens in new tab) Yeedi Vac Station: was $499.99 now $349.98 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

This upgraded version of the model above doesn't improve the robot vacuum's cleaning capabilities, but it will allow your vacuum to work for longer before it needs to be emptied. The station can suck up dirt from your vacuum and store it in a larger 2.5 litre bag, and your vacuum will automatically return to the station whenever it needs to be recharged. Right now this is the cheapest it's ever been at Amazon.

(opens in new tab) Yeedi Mop Station Pro: was $799.99 now $559.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

This is the best deal from Yeedi for Thanksgiving Day - and probably for Black Friday too. The last time we saw the price drop on the Yeedi Mop Station Pro was during Amazon's non-Prime Day sale in October, when it was available for a similar amount. As we said in our review (opens in new tab), we were particularly impressed by its mopping functionality, but it can also vacuum and self empty.

The Yeedi isn't available in the UK, but we have found plenty of other great robot vacuum deals for you.

(opens in new tab) Ultenic D5s Pro: was £269.99 now £169 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Thought about getting a robot vacuum but don't want to pay the (high) prices? Well now is your chance to get a cheap robot vacuum. This is the lowest price it has ever been, thanks to its massive saving of £110 for the week - we're even tempted ourselves.

(opens in new tab) Eufy RoboVac X8: was £449.99 now £300 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Right now you can get this robot vacuum cleaner for its cheapest price ever, with £149 off the price for Black Friday. In our review (opens in new tab) we found it powerful with plenty of new intelligent features, although it's not the slimmest. If you want an automated clean then this deal is a good place to start.

(opens in new tab) iRobot Roomba i7+: was £799 now £479 at iRobot (opens in new tab)

The Roomba i7 is a feature-packed vacuum. It can integrate with your voice assistant as well as learn the layout of your space for more efficient cleaning. It even automatically empties its contents into its own enclosed bag system. It’s also currently receiving a massive discount, to the tune of £320.

Like most robot vacuum cleaners, Yeedi robotic vacuums (opens in new tab) offer a fully automated clean of your home which can be controlled by an app on your phone.

This is one of the biggest perks of owning a robot vacuum, since you can control them from wherever you are; at home, at work or while shopping. From the app you can also schedule cleans, so the Yeedi vacuum does its thing when you need it to, and also edit the map so it will only clean where you want it to clean.

Outside of the app you also have the option to use voice control, since all of the Yeedi robot vacuums are compatible with Alexa and Google Home. Opt for the Yeedi Vac Station Robot Vacuum and Mop (which is now $349.98, from $499.98 (opens in new tab)) and it will even empty itself when the dust cup is full.

Thanks to these Yeedi robot vacuum deals we can get an automated clean for less. If you don't fancy an automated clean (fair enough) then we're also tracking Black Friday vacuum cleaner deals (opens in new tab), which feature our top deal finds on cordless and upright vacuum cleaners.

