A hotly anticipated Sony full-frame mirrorless camera could arrive next week

Sony’s camera team has been quite busy lately – not only did the company announce the new Alpha A7R IV in July, but the A6600 and the A6100 APS-C mirrorless cameras joined Sony’s ranks only a week ago.

However, a new Sony camera code – first discovered in early August and recently found on Japanese site Nokishita (which has listed every single currently known camera model) – has the photography world speculating whether the Japanese electronics giant will unveil another snapper in the near future.

The only information we have so far on model WW942015 is that it is a new Alpha camera with 5GHz wireless frequency support. This model number doesn’t match any camera in Sony’s current stable, with sources telling Sony Alpha Rumors that the potential new shooter will be a full-frame model that is the “big one”.

The rumors site also says the announcement will be made "very soon" while disclosing that Sony will livestream two press conferences in September.

According to the information received by Sony Alpha Rumors, the second press conference on September 13 to be livestreamed from the IBC Show (International Broadcasting Convention) will be when Sony discloses what could be the Alpha A7S III. Considering that the Alpha A7S II was announced at the IBC Show in 2015, there’s a real possibility that this could be true.

That said, sources have also told Sony Alpha Rumors that an "A9 II announcement should be in about 1-2 weeks", with the camera said to boast a 33-36MP sensor and "mind-blowing specs".

A refresh for both the A7S II and the A9 are long overdue, but Sony fans have been keen on seeing the A7S III for a long time now. Either way, if there's any truth to these reports, we don't have long to wait to find out for certain what Sony's been cookin'.