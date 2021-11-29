A Cyber Monday Garmin deals cuts $100 off the super-pricey Delta smartwatches

If you've got loads of cash to dump into a Cyber Monday smartwatch deal - we're talking about serious change here - then perhaps this Garmin deal is for you. The brand's two most expensive lines, Delta and Enduro, both have $100 reductions.
To give you a taste of the price of these smartwatches, $100 off for Cyber Monday isn't even 10% off some of these - seriously, the top-end Delta model cost $1,300 originally. Wow. We haven't seen these Garmin watches go cheaper though, so if you want one you might as well go for this deal - though if you follow along with our Garmin, Fitbit and smartwatch deal live blog something else might crop up.
(Not in the US? Scroll down for deals in your region).
Today's best Garmin Cyber Monday deals
Garmin tactix Delta:
$900 $800 at Amazon (save $100)
This super-premium rugged Garmin watch has GPS, a military-grade design, night vision compatibility, loads of health tracking features and 21 days of battery life. Two extra versions are on offer too: one has solar panels to charge itself up, and another has that as well as ballistics software to help with shooting guns.
Garmin tactix Delta Solar:
$1,100 $1,000 at Amazon (save $100)
Garmin tactix Delta Solar with Ballistics:
$1,400 $1,300 at Amazon (save $100)
Garmin Enduro:
$800 $700 at Amazon (save $100)
This smartwatch seems cheap compared to the Delta but it's still extremely pricey. It has an 80-hour battery life, GPS, solar powering and special features for long-distance running. If you need a hardy design, a titanium version is also on offer:
Garmin Enduro Titanium:
$900 $800 at Amazon (save $100)
