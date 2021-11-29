A Cyber Monday Garmin deals cuts $100 off the super-pricey Delta smartwatches

If you've got loads of cash to dump into a Cyber Monday smartwatch deal - we're talking about serious change here - then perhaps this Garmin deal is for you. The brand's two most expensive lines, Delta and Enduro, both have $100 reductions.

To give you a taste of the price of these smartwatches, $100 off for Cyber Monday isn't even 10% off some of these - seriously, the top-end Delta model cost $1,300 originally. Wow. We haven't seen these Garmin watches go cheaper though, so if you want one you might as well go for this deal - though if you follow along with our Garmin, Fitbit and smartwatch deal live blog something else might crop up.

Today's best Garmin Cyber Monday deals

Garmin tactix Delta: $900 Garmin tactix Delta: $900 $800 at Amazon (save $100)

This super-premium rugged Garmin watch has GPS, a military-grade design, night vision compatibility, loads of health tracking features and 21 days of battery life. Two extra versions are on offer too: one has solar panels to charge itself up, and another has that as well as ballistics software to help with shooting guns.

Garmin tactix Delta Solar: $1,100 $1,000 at Amazon (save $100)

Garmin tactix Delta Solar with Ballistics: $1,400 $1,300 at Amazon (save $100)

Garmin Enduro: $800 Garmin Enduro: $800 $700 at Amazon (save $100)

This smartwatch seems cheap compared to the Delta but it's still extremely pricey. It has an 80-hour battery life, GPS, solar powering and special features for long-distance running. If you need a hardy design, a titanium version is also on offer:

Garmin Enduro Titanium: $900 $800 at Amazon (save $100)

