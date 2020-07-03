4th of July sales: Apple MacBooks, iPads and wearables all discounted this weekend

Shopping the 4th of July sales for Apple devices? We're seeing plenty of MacBook deals, cheap iPads and wearables like the AirPods and Apple Watch on sale right now, which means now's a great time to save some cash on luxury tech. We're bringing you all the best Apple savings in the Fourth of July sales right here, so you can sit back and grab a steal of a discount without having to hunt yourself.

With so many 2020 models already on the shelves, we've been expecting to see Apple devices sitting in the 4th of July sales. Indeed, many of these previous generation MacBooks and iPads have already been discounted earlier in the year with the release of their newer counterparts. However, there's a healthy stock of the latest releases also on offer right now and, in many cases, for similar prices to older devices as well.

Apple deals can be hard to come by, which is why we tend to rely on these larger shopping events to bring out the best prices. This year's 4th of July sales are proving fruitful as well, and you can shop all the lowest prices further down the page. If you're on the fence about Apple's premium offerings, check out all the best 4th of July sales we've found so far.

The best 4th of July sales on Apple devices

4th of July sales: Apple MacBook

2020 Apple MacBook Air 13.3-inch laptop - 256GB | $999 $899.99 at Amazon

Save $100 on the 2020 MacBook Air at Amazon in the latest 4th of July Apple sales. This is a price we've seen before on the most recent model, but this 2020 version is also much more powerful than the 2019 MacBook Air. That means you're getting 8GB RAM and a 256GB SSD inside at a great price.

2020 Apple MacBook Air 13.3-inch laptop - 512GB | $1,299 $1,199.99 at Amazon

If you think you'll need more storage space, you can also save $100 on the 512GB version of the MacBook Air. You're keeping the same 8GB RAM but doubling your storage for an extra $300, which is well worth it if you plan on using this computer for heavier tasks.

2019 Apple MacBook Pro 13.3-inch | i5, 8GB RAM, 256GB | $1,499 $1,199.99 at Amazon

The mid-range 2019 MacBook Pro is up for $300 less at Amazon in the 4th of July sales, bringing it a little closer to that $1,000 dream. You're getting an 8th generation i5 processor inside, with 8GB RAM and a 256GB SSD to play with as well.

2020 Apple MacBook Pro 13.3-inch laptop | i5, 8GB RAM, 512GB | $1,499 $1,399 at B&H Photo

Or, you can spend just $200 more and score a brand new Pro 13 - doubling your storage to 512GB. If you're picking up a MacBook Pro for more demanding workflows, this might be the better option. This deal is also available at Amazon, but doesn't ship until August.

Apple MacBook Pro 16-inch laptop | i7, 16GB RAM, 512GB | $2,399 $2,149 at Amazon

The 16-inch MacBook Pro is also taking part in this year's 4th of July Apple sales, and there's some incredible power on offer. Amazon has discounted the hexa-core i7 processor version also bringing 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD to the party by $250 this week.

Apple MacBook Pro 16-inch laptop | i9, 16GB RAM, 1TB | $2,799 $2,499 at B&H Photo

If you need some serious power, look no further. There's an octa-core i9 processor in here with 16GB RAM and a 1TB SSD to back it up. Plus, Radeon Pro graphics will make media editing a blitz on this machine. Not only that, but you can pick up this premium build for $300 off at B&H Photo in its 4th of July sales.

4th of July sales: Apple iPad

Apple 10.2-inch iPad - 128GB, WiFi + Cellular | $559 $529 at B&H Photo

If you don't want to worry about the constraints of public WiFi, check out this $30 saving on the cellular version of the 10.2-inch 2019 iPad as well.

2018 Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch - 64GB, WiFi | $999 $799 at B&H Photo

Save $200 on the previous generation iPad Pro in B&H Photo's 4th of July Apple sales. This 64GB model will see you through a wide range of activities, a good handful of more demanding apps, and all on a gorgeous 12.9-inch display.

4th of July sales: Apple AirPods

Apple AirPods 2019 with charging case | $159 $139 at Amazon

The standard 2019 AirPods are $20 off at Amazon in the 4th of July sales. Perfect for Apple fans keeping an eye on the budget (the Pros are on sale but still over $200), you can still enjoy seamless connectivity and improved sound in the latest release. Grab the wireless charging version for $199 $169 at Amazon

Apple AirPods Pro | $249 $234 at Amazon

The AirPods Pro noise canceling earbuds are still available for $234 at Amazon right now. That's the best price going since the $219 sales price sold-out in quick order.

4th of July sales: Apple Watch

Apple Watch Series 3, 35mm | $199 $169 at Amazon

We were previously happy with a $179 sales price on this entry-level smartwatch but that deal just got a whole lot better. Amazon has just knocked $30 off the Apple Watch Series 3 in its 4th of July sales, bringing it down to its lowest price ever.

Apple Watch Series 5, 40mm | $399 $384 at B&H Photo

We saw these prices dropping to $299 before the 4th of July sales kicked off, so saving a bit of change at B&H Photo isn't the best deal in the world. If you're set on picking up a Series 5 today, though, this is the best price going.

More 4th of July sales: Apple iPhone and HomePod

Apple HomePod | $299.99 $199.99 at Best Buy

For a limited time, you can score a $100 price cut on the Apple HomePod speaker. The powerful smart speaker works with Siri for voice control and allows you to control other compatible smart home devices.



More 4th of July sales on Apple devices

Remember, you can always check out the best MacBook sales, iPad deals, and Apple Watch prices right here on TechRadar. We're also tracking the latest cheap AirPods deals and AirPods Pro sales as well.